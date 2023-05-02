Is Donald Trump Scottish? Former president’s links to the country explained
When Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Monday, he said: “It’s great to be home.”
The former US president, who has put his name in the hat for the 2024 presidential elections, went to Aberdeen for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This celebrated the opening of Mr Trump’s “spectacular” second golf course at his Menie Estate, Trump International Scotland.
He said the new course would be fit to “host many great championships”,
The former White House tenant was greeted on his arrival by a red carpet, pipers, and a 10-vehicle motorcade.
So why did Mr Trump call Scotland “home” and is the former US leader Scottish? Here is everything we know.
Is Donald Trump Scottish?
Mr Trump’s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was Scottish, having been born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.
She emigrated to the United States in 1930. There, she met and ended up marrying property developer and builder Fred Trump. Together, they welcomed five children, including Donald Trump Jr.
Mr Trump’s mother died aged 88 in 2000, a year after her husband’s passing.
When Mr Trump arrived in Scotland, he declared: “This was the home of my mother.”
He said he was naming his new Aberdeenshire golf course after her. “It will be dedicated to my late mother and that is a source of great pride to me and my family. My mother was an incredible woman who loved Scotland.
“She returned here every year and she loved the Queen. I got to know the Queen too during my visits here I love Scotland just as much.”
Where are Donald Trump’s UK golf clubs?
Mr Trump’s first golf course in Balmedie, Trump International Golf Links, opened in 2012.
The second golf course here was given the go-ahead in October 2020, despite an outcry from residents.
Mr Trump’s hotel and golf club, Trump Turnberry Hotel and Resort, is located in Ayrshire, Scotland. It offers guests horse riding, golf, beach activities, and more.
Where are Donald Trump’s other golf clubs across the globe?
Mr Trump’s other golf courses are.
Trump Doonbeg - Ireland
Trump National Doral - Miami, Florida
Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point - New York
Trump National Gold Club - Los Angeles, California
Trump International Golf Club - Dubai, UAE
Trump World Golf Club - Dubai UAE
Trump National Gold Club - Bedminster, New Jersey
Trump National Gold Club - Charlotte, North Carolina
Trump National Gold Club - Colts Neck, New Jersey
Trump National Gold Club - Hudson Valley, New York
Trump National Gold Club - Jupiter, Florida
Trump International Gold Club - West Palm Beach, Florida
Trump National Gold Club - Pine Hill, New Jersey
Trump National Gold Club - Washington, DC
Trump National Gold Club - Westchester, New York
Trump International Hotel - Lido City, Indonesia
Trump International Gold Club and Resort - Bali, Indonesia