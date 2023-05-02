Is Donald Trump Scottish? Former president’s links to the country explained

Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport on Monday (REUTERS)

When Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Monday, he said: “ It’s great to be home. ”

The former US president , who has put his name in the hat for the 2024 presidential elections, went to Aberdeen for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This celebrated the opening of Mr Trump’s “spectacular” second golf course at his Menie Estate, Trump International Scotland.

He said the new course would be fit to “host many great championships”,

The former White House tenant was greeted on his arrival by a red carpet, pipers, and a 10-vehicle motorcade.

So why did Mr Trump call Scotland “home” and is the former US leader Scottish? Here is everything we know.

Is Donald Trump Scottish?

Mr Trump’s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was Scottish, having been born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

She emigrated to the United States in 1930. There, she met and ended up marrying property developer and builder Fred Trump. Together, they welcomed five children, including Donald Trump Jr.

Mr Trump’s mother died aged 88 in 2000, a year after her husband’s passing.

When Mr Trump arrived in Scotland , he declared: “This was the home of my mother.”

He said he was naming his new Aberdeenshire golf course after her . “It will be dedicated to my late mother and that is a source of great pride to me and my family. My mother was an incredible woman who loved Scotland.

“She returned here every year and she loved the Queen. I got to know the Queen too during my visits here I love Scotland just as much.”

Where are Donald Trump’s UK golf clubs?

Mr Trump’s first golf course in Balmedie, Trump International Golf Links, opened in 2012.

The second golf course here was given the go-ahead in October 2020, despite an outcry from residents.

Mr Trump’s hotel and golf club, Trump Turnberry Hotel and Resort, is located in Ayrshire, Scotland. It offers guests horse riding, golf, beach activities, and more.

Where are Donald Trump’s other golf clubs across the globe?

Mr Trump’s other golf courses are.