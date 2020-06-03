Donald Trump Says He Went To White House Bunker During Protests For An “Inspection”

Click here to read the full article.

Donald Trump denied that he went to the White House bunker on Friday night out of a sense of precaution as the protests raged outside in Lafayette Square Park.

“Well, it was a false report,” Trump told Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade in a call-in interview on Wednesday. “I went down during the day, and I was there for a tiny little short period of time. It was much more for an inspection. There was no problem during the day. …These problems are during the night, not during the day.”

“I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection, and you go there, some day you may need it. And you go there, and I went down, and it was during the day. It was not a problem.”

The New York Times, CNN and other outlets reported that Trump was taken to the bunker for a little under an hour on Friday night, as protests raged outside.

Trump also appeared to try to distance himself from the widely criticized action by U.S. Park Police to clear protesters the park area in advance of his visit just minutes later to St. John’s Church, where he held up a Bible for a photo op.

“When they said, ‘Go to the Church,’ I didn’t know protesters or not. Nobody tells me that. They say, ‘Yes, sir, we will go to the church,'” Trump said. “So we walked over to the church. I think it was very fast. I think it was very symbolic.”

Protesters were cleared from the area just before Trump went to the White House Rose Garden to deliver a brief statement, vowing to bring “law and order” to quell unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and threatening to send in the military to states unable to end disturbances.

As he spoke, the sounds coming from the park, where police were using pepper balls and other methods to clear protesters, could be heard by reporters.

