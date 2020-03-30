Donald Trump says US will not pay for Harry and Meghan's security

Donald Trump says the US will not foot the bill for Harry and Meghan's security, writing on Twitter: "They must pay!"

The president's remarks come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from Canada to California.

He wrote: "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Now they have left Canada for the U.S. However, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Following the tweet, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources.

"Privately funded security arrangements have been made."

The question over how the family's security measures should be financed has been debated ever since they moved from the UK to North America.

At the beginning of March, Canada said it was going to end its security assistance for the Sussexes and their son Archie as soon as they stepped back from royal duties.

:: Listen to Divided States on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker

Royal Canadian Police had been providing security for the couple since November because they are classed as "internationally protected persons".

The Sussexes are now said to be living in lockdown close to Hollywood in accordance with California's coronavirus containment measures.

The family left their rented home in Vancouver last week and took a private flight to the US before the border between the two countries closed, The Sun reported.

According to the newspaper, the move was "planned for some time" as the couple had realised Canada would "not work out for various reasons".

On Thursday, Meghan's first post-royal role was revealed: narrating a documentary for Disney.

The film, called Elephant, will be available on streaming service Disney+ from 3 April.

Story continues

The duchess was a successful actress, best known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits, before joining the Royal Family.

A charity single that Harry recorded with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir was also released in recent days.

Harry and Meghan's time as senior royals will officially end on 31 March as they pursue personal and financial freedom.

They will no longer be able to use their HRH styles or use Sussex Royal as their brand.