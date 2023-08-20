Donald Trump Says He Will Skip Republican Presidential Debates: ‘The Public Knows Who I Am’

Former President Donald Trump will not be participating in the Republican Presidential Debates, the first of which will be televised on the Fox News Channel on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 pm ET.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

His decision to opt out of debates comes just days after being indicted for the fourth time in the past five months. Trump was most recently charged with 13 felonies in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

And it won’t be the the first time Trump has skipped a major GOP debate. In 2016, Trump opted to hold his own campaign event instead of attending the last Republican primary face-off before the Iowa caucuses. In 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19, he pulled out of the second general election debate against now-President Joe Biden because he refused to participate virtually.

Wednesday’s debate will be moderated by two FNC vets: Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Candidates qualified to participate in the event include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

