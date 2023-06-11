Donald Trump says he will remain in presidential race if he is convicted

Donald Trump has vowed to continue his 2024 presidential run even if he is convicted over his retention of classified documents, declaring: “I’ll never leave”.

The former US president, 76, acknowledged to Politico his federal indictment over his alleged illegal retention of highly sensitive documents was damaging, saying: “I don’t want to be indicted”.

Mr Trump was charged this week with 37 counts that could result in a substantial prison sentence. But he insisted he would continue his 2024 bid even if found guilty.

He said: “Look, if I would have left, I would have left prior to the original race in 2016”, referencing his electoral upset that swept him into the White House. “That was a rough one. In theory that was not doable,” he said.

The US Constitution does not explicitly prohibit a candidate running for president either as a convicted felon or from behind bars.

However, there is no doubt that such a scenario would further test the country’s political and legal apparatus.

The indictment of a sitting or former US president on federal charges is unprecedented in American history.

Mr Trump, who remains the Republican frontrunner, predicted to Politico that he would not be convicted.

He also appeared to rule out taking a potential plea deal from prosecutors, but said he would be open to an agreement “where they pay me some damages”.

He declined to say whether he would pardon himself should he regain office in 2024, instead saying: “I don’t think I’ll ever have to,” Trump said. “I didn’t do anything wrong”.

He claimed his indictment this week had turbocharged his campaign fundraising, but added: “I don’t care that my poll numbers went up by a lot. I don’t want to be indicted.”

Mr Trump was speaking to the website on his private jet, dubbed “Trump Force One”, after delivering a defiant speech before around 4,000 Republicans in Columbus, Georgia in which he painted the charges against him as a political smear.

In his more than hour-long speech, he claimed Joe Biden was “trying to jail his leading” 2024 opponent and declared “I will never be detained”.

He said: “Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent, an opponent that’s beating him by a lot in the polls, just like they do in Stalinist Russia or Communist China. No different.”

“The only good thing is it’s driven my poll numbers way up,” he told the crowd of party officials.

It came as his leading Republican challenger, Ron DeSantis, suggested he would have been “court-martialed in a New York minute” if he had taken classified documents while in the Navy, in a veiled attack on his rival.

The Florida governor, 44, initially expressed outrage at the Justice Department’s decision to charge the former president.

But in remarks on Friday night, Mr DeSantis’ implicitly stressed the gravity of his rival’s alleged crimes even as he condemned the “weaponisation” of the justice system.

“As a Naval Officer, if I would’ve taken classified [intelligence] to my apartment, I would have been court martialed in a New York minute,” he told a Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The governor was ostensibly discussing a case involving Hillary Clinton, who was investigated by the FBI over her use of a private email server at her New York home for work purposes while she was secretary of state.

But Mr DeSantis’ suggestion of wrongdoing in Mrs Clinton’s case and the implicit parallels he drew with Mr Trump was a backhanded defence of his rival.

Mr Trump’s allies have launched a pressure campaign to push his Republican rivals to condemn his prosecution - which most have done, wary of alienating his supporters.

However, all have drawn short of defending Mr Trump’s actions as the full details of his handling of sensitive US intelligence were laid bare in a 49-page indictment.

Photographs in the document showed dozens of boxes of files were found at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump’s private members’ club and main residence in Florida.

They were discovered next to a shower, on a ballroom stage, and in his office and bedroom.

The documents included details of “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country”.

Prosecutors said Mr Trump attempted to “conceal his continued retention of classified documents” after he was issued a subpoena demanding their return.

Mr Biden has said he had not spoken to the Justice Department about the case and had no forewarning of Mr Trump’s indictment.

Mr Trump will plead not guilty when he appears in court in Miami on Tuesday, and has encouraged his supporters to assemble outside.