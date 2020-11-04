Donald Trump vows to settle US election in Supreme Court as he claims he’s ‘already won’ against Joe Biden

Donald Trump today vowed to go to the Supreme Court to settle the US election as he declared he had “already won” the race to the White House.

The US President said the results had been “phenomenal” but cried foul over the process, describing it as a "major fraud on our nation".

Appearing before supporters at the White House on Wednesday morning, he said: “We were getting ready to win this election… frankly, we did win this election.”

His speech came after the Democratic candidate Joe Biden said it was not up to him or Mr Trump to declare the winner.

Mr Trump also claimed that his voters are being "disenfranchised".

"Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight," he said.

"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it. We will not stand for it."

The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states the president needs if he is to beat Mr Biden.

Mr Trump declared: "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court - we want all voting to stop."

In fact, there is no more voting - just counting. The result is hanging on a knife edge with the result likely to come down to three key MidWest states - Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Mr Trump has already been was confirmed as the winner in Florida.

Pennsylvania is among several states that allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

Officials there can accept these votes up to three dats after the election - but Mr Trump has made it clear he does not want these ballots to be counted.

Mr Trump said he was ready to celebrate when it was "just called off".

In his statement, he said: "We were getting ready for a big celebration tonight, we were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off.

"We were just all set to get outside and just celebrate something that was so beautiful, so good, such a vote, such a success.

"The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers, this is a record, there's never been anything like it, to support our incredible movement."

He claimed "it's also clear that we have won Georgia", adding: "We're up by 2.5% or 117,000 votes with only 7% left - they're never going to catch us, they can't catch us." According to AP, it was too early to call Georgia.

He claimed he has "clearly won" North Carolina and said there is "a lot of life" left in the Arizona race but conceded it is possible he may not win the typically Republican-backing state.

After his address, prominent Democratic opponents condemned Mr Trump’s claim of victory.

New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Donald Trump’s premature claims of victory are illegitimate, dangerous, and authoritarian. Count the votes. Respect the results.”

And Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted: “The irony of worrying about people turning America into Somalia, while allowing Trump to do literally what Somali dictators used to do.

“Wake up, he is destroying everything that sets us apart. We send election observers into other countries, we shouldn’t need ours monitored.”

Speaking earlier in Delaware, Mr Biden told his supporters to “keep the faith, we’re going to win this”.

The Democratic candidate said: “We feel good about where we are, we really do. I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

He said he was feeling “real good” about his prospects in Wisconsin and Michigan, adding: “And by the way, it’s going to take time to count the votes – and we’re going to win Pennsylvania."

Mr Trump quickly broke cover following Mr Biden’s speech to attack the Democrats.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!”, he tweeted.

The post was swiftly labelled by Twitter, with the company warning that “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process”.

