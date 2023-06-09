Donald Trump says he has been indicted - and told to appear in court

Donald Trump says he has been indicted and summoned to appear in court next Tuesday.

On Truth Social - the network he created - the former US president suggested that the indictment is linked to his handling of classified documents.

Mr Trump said his legal team was informed of the indictment by Joe Biden's administration.

He wrote: "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"