Donald Trump Says CDC Now Recommends Wearing Basic Cloth Or Fabric Masks To Try To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said that the Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that Americans wear non-medical basic cloth or fabric masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump said at his Friday briefing that he was “choosing not to” wear one, but that others may want to and that the guidelines are voluntary. But he also emphasized that the masks should not be medical or surgical grade, as those are badly needed by hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

Certain cities, like Los Angeles and New York, have recommended that residents wear masks. Members of the White House coronavirus tasks force, including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, had expressed concern that issuing such an order could give a false sense of security and should not be in lieu of social distancing guidelines.

Trump also said that he is prohibiting the export of “scare medical supplies,” including respirators and surgical masks. He said that he is invoking the Defense Production Act to do so. That decision has created concerns among Canadian officials, who are facing their own issues with potential shortages of medical gear.

