Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024? He teases NC crowd during rally

T. Keung Hui, Avi Bajpal, Lars Dolder
·5 min read

Former President Donald Trump teased a crowd in North Carolina on Saturday about running for a second term in 2024 as he urged voters to elect “America First Republicans” this year.

Trump was in Selma for his “Save America” rally to promote the Republican candidates he’s endorsed for the May 17 primary elections, including Rep. Ted Budd for U.S. Senate and Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Bo Hines for U.S. House.

Throughout the rally, Trump and other speakers made the unfounded claim that the presidential election was stolen in 2020 as a reason he may try to reclaim the White House in 2024.

“The truth is I ran twice, I won twice,” Trump said during his hourlong speech in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people at The Farm at 95, an outdoor venue in Selma, located about 30 miles southeast of Raleigh.

“I did much better the second time than I did the first and now we may have to do it again. Is there anybody here who’d like to see me run again?”

Endorsing Republican candidates

Trump said the first step was to elect conservative Republicans in North Carolina and across the nation to regain control of Congress in this year’s midterm elections.

“This is the year we’re going to take back the House,” Trump said. “We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our beautiful, beautiful, beautiful White House.”

Democrats said Trump’s visit would ramp up the “chaos” in the primary for Republicans.

“As the Republicans’ toxic agenda continues to unravel, the choice could not be more clear: Republicans’ health care and economic plan is gutting the health care North Carolinians count on, raising premiums, and hiking taxes,” Floyd McKissick, first vice chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Budd and the rest of Trump’s handpicked candidates will be a rubber stamp to the GOP’s agenda of tax hikes and raised premiums if Republicans win control of Congress.”

Praising Robinson and Budd

Trump’s endorsements in North Carolina have put him at odds with some state and local Republican leaders who’ve backed other candidates in competitive primaries. How well Trump’s endorsed candidates do could show how much influence he still has ahead of any presidential run in 2024.

Trump brought both Budd and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to the podium during his speech. Trump called Robinson “a conservative warrior” and “a brilliant guy” who “is going places.”

Earlier Saturday, Robinson announced that he’s endorsing Budd for the Senate seat being vacated by Richard Burr. Budd returned the favor on Saturday, calling Robinson “our next governor of North Carolina.”

Robinson may run for governor in 2024.

Trump was effusive in his praise of Budd, saying he had a 17-point lead in the polls over Pat McCrory. Trump mocked McCrory, calling him the “bathroom governor” for his role in the controversy over whether people in North Carolina would be allowed to use a public restroom that doesn’t match their birth certificate.

Budd “will stand up for America first,” including for protection of Second Amendment gun rights, Trump said.

“(Budd) has shown that he will stand up to the RINOs (Republican in name only),” Trump said. “You know we have some RINOs, you do know that. In many ways a bad RINO is worse than a Democrat.”

That message was echoed by Hines, who opened his speech Saturday by calling Trump “the greatest president in the history of the United States.”

“Scripture tells us that God spits lukewarm Christians out of his mouth,” said Hines, who is running for the newly redrawn 13th Congressional District. “It’s high time the Republican Party started spitting lukewarm RINOs out of its mouth.”

Biden allowing ‘invasion’ into US, Trump says

Trump repeatedly attacked Biden and Democrats during his speech, saying that the nation was in danger of being “destroyed by lunatics” and “sick and radical politicians.”

Trump blamed the Biden administration for high gas places, rising inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration recently ended a public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Trump charged that the move will allow murderers, drug dealers and gang members to enter the country.

“He is deliberately inciting a mob of millions and millions of foreign nationals to illegally infiltrate America’s borders, violate our laws, trample our sovereignty and settle in our country,” Trump said “Frankly, it’s an invasion.”

Restoring ‘patriotic education’

Education was a focus of Trump’s speech, saying that a GOP-controlled Congress should investigate the “collusion” between Democrats and teacher unions that he blamed for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic “for no scientific reason whatsoever.”

Schools throughout the nation closed for an extended period during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Republican states were generally faster at reopening for in-person instruction.

“The irreversible harm that Democratic politicians did to our young people is unforgivable, and American voters will punish them at the ballot box this November,” Trump said.

Trump said a new GOP Congress would ban Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools, the military and in every part of federal, state and local government. Many school leaders say that what critics call CRT is just them trying to provide culturally responsive teaching to an increasingly diverse student body.

Trump said he would “restore patriotic education” as he accused public schools of trying to indoctrinate students with “far-left gender theories.”

And while he mocked McCrory over the 2016 restrictions on transgender people, he spoke out against allowing transgender women to participate in women’s school athletic teams.

“By replacing reading and math with pronouns and gender studies, our government-run education system has forfeited the trust of American parents,” Trump said. “Every mom and dad must be given the right to opt out of the indoctrination and send their child to the public, private, charter or religious school of their choice.”

For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Under the Dome politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it at https://campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Avalanche beat Penguins for win No. 50, clinch playoff spot

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. It's the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games. MacKinnon scored his 23rd and 24th of the season, while J.T. Compher got his his 14th of the year. Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Darcy Kuemper

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i