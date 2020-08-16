Donald Trump Is Rewriting History On Preexisting Conditions -- Again

President Donald Trump’s recent promise of an executive order on health care makes no sense as policy.

He has said the order, which he first announced during a press conference at his New Jersey golf club last weekend, would protect people with pre-existing conditions. But the Affordable Care Act already prohibits insurers from denying coverage or charging higher premiums based on a person’s medical status. An executive order wouldn’t strengthen that commitment.

But Trump’s vow makes a ton of sense as politics.

He and his Republican allies have spent the last few years trying to take away preexisting condition protections, through legislation to repeal “Obamacare” and a series of executive actions to undermine the law. More recently, Trump has backed a lawsuit urging the Supreme Court to wipe out the Affordable Care Act ― and with it the preexisting condition proviso ― because of a supposed constitutional flaw in the law.

None of this has been popular with voters, which is why Trump is trying desperately to make them forget that record. “Preexisting conditions will be taken care of 100% by Republicans and the Republican party,” he said just a few days ago.

Democrats, meanwhile, are trying just as hard to make sure the voters remember what Trump and his allies actually tried to do on health care. Part of that effort will be a focus on the issue during the Democratic National Convention that begins ― virtually ― on Monday.

All of this adds to the evidence that the politics of the issue have changed, turning a one-time strength for Republicans into a serious liability. And it could have a big impact come November.

The Democratic Spotlight On Health Care

The list of Democratic convention speakers this week includes several people who depend on the Affordable Care Act for insurance. One is Jeff Jeans, an Arizona small business owner who became famous in 2017 for confronting then-House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) during a CNN town...

