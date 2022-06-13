Donald Trump Reacts to Ivanka's Jan. 6 Testimony: 'She Had Long Since Checked Out'

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty; Larry French/Getty

Donald Trump is rebuking Ivanka Trump's Jan. 6 deposition testimony a day after the House select committee played the video of his daughter accepting his election loss with then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

In the clip, Ivanka, 40, agreed with Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, per CNN.

Sharing his opinion on his social media website Truth Social, the former president, 75, said, "Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results."

RELATED: Donald Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to Be Questioned Under Oath in N.Y. About Family's Business Practices

"She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," he wrote.

The Jan. 6 committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, responded to Donald's statement on Friday, telling CNN the act was "disingenuous."

"For him to somehow insinuate that his daughter had checked out is disingenuous on his part as a father," he explained. "Daughters normally know what their fathers are doing, especially when there is a close relationship."

In April, Ivanka reportedly testified for about eight hours before the bipartisan congressional committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The former top White House aide was forthcoming in her remote testimony, according to CNN and The New York Times, which reported that she didn't invoke the Fifth Amendment or executive privileges like some other Trump associates and administration officials.

"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," Thompson told CNN at the time.

"She came in on her own; that has obviously significant value," Thompson said of Ivanka.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Testify At Jan. 6 Hearings

Ivanka's appearance came at the request of House of Representatives investigators. Thompson had asked her to voluntarily provide information related to their investigation in a letter sent in January.

"One of the President's discussions with the Vice President occurred by phone on the morning of January 6th," Thompson wrote in January to Ivanka. "You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation."

A mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol last year to interrupt Congress while they had convened to count the electoral votes. Multiple people died.

Since leaving the White House last year, she and her husband Jared Kushner have maintained a relatively low profile in the Miami area, avoiding politics.

