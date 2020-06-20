Tulsa Health Official Has A Stark Wake-Up Call For People Attending Trump Rally

People attending President Donald Trump’s indoor campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday should self-isolate for two weeks following the event, the city’s top health official has urged.

Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, told CNN’s Don Lemon on Friday that attendees should also get tested for the coronavirus at least a week after attending the event at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center.

“We do know that there’s going to be people, probably, who are incubating or infected at this event,” said Dart.

He warned elsewhere in the interview that, with confirmed coronavirus case numbers now rising in the state, “we’re coming up on a perfect storm of disease transmission and frankly, it’s a perfect storm that Tulsa can’t afford.”

Dart also broadly agreed with a CNN model that suggested some 800 to 1,000 people could become infected as a direct result of the rally.

“We’re not only afraid for Tulsans and Oklahomans, we’re afraid for anyone outside the state who attends this rally,” he said.

Dart on Wednesday urged the Trump campaign to postpone the rally.

“I know so many people are over COVID, but COVID is not over,” he warned, asking people to at the very least to wear masks and socially distance in a bid to slow the spread of the contagion.

Trump himself, however, has reportedly said he won’t wear a mask during the rally because “I don’t feel that I’m in danger,” per Axios.

People attending the rally have been told, via a waiver on the Trump campaign’s website, that they can’t sue if they become infected there.

The campaign said it would check people’s temperatures on their entrance to the venue and hand out face masks and hand sanitizer.

Wearing the mask is optional, however.

