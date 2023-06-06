Donald Trump protests potential indictment over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump used his social media platform Tuesday to criticize a possible indictment in the Department of Justice's investigation of the former president over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

A day after his attorneys met with Justice Department officials, Trump unleashed a torrent of attacks on the investigation and claimed without evidence that it's political.

"It’s all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE," Trump said in one post. "They don’t want to run against me."

Trump's pleas came a day after his defense attorneys met with prosecutors seeking information about the documents investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith.

Legal experts have argued charges alleging the mishandling of classified documents could be the most straightforward case. But it's not clear whether prosecutors have made a decision yet about seeking a federal indictment of Trump, an unprecedented move against a former president.

Trump also posted on social media over the weekend about reports prosecutors want to indict him. He continues to say he's done nothing wrong.

NBC News reported earlier this month that the grand jury in the case resumed meeting this week.

Trump has already been indicted once this year, in a New York case involving hush money to a former mistress. Despite the charges, the former president remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination next year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump protests potential Mar-a-Lago documents indictment