Trump Calls Governors 'Weak,' Urges Tougher Crackdown On Protests: Reports

President Donald Trump called governors “weak” during a call on Monday, urging a tougher crackdown on anti-racist protests, according the Associated Press.

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate,” Trump said, according to CBS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.