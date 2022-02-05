Donald Trump will be 'playing the role of disc jockey' at Mar-a-Lago dinners, note to members reportedly says

Then-President Donald Trump dances at the end of a rally in Bern Township, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will DJ at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, per a note sent to members.

He will spin the decks for guests during dinners on Friday and Saturday evenings, the note claims.

The music will be "amazing" and will go on until the late evening, the note continues.

Donald Trump could have a new job according to a note sent on Wednesday to members of The Mar-a-Lago Club, the exclusive golf resort where the former president now spends much of his time.

Trump will be "playing the role of disc jockey" during dinners on Friday and Saturday evenings at the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, said the note, per senior journalist Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

"The music will be amazing, it will be lots of fun, and will go until the late evening," the note continued.

It's unclear when the former president will assume the role of part-time DJ and will actually spin the decks or is just selecting the music. Insider reached out to The Mar-a-Lago Club for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California joined the chorus of Twitter users who posted mocking suggestions of what Trump might play.

Trump isn't the only high-profile politician to surprise the public with an unexpected gig this week.

Insider reported that former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, who was part of Trump's personal legal team, is a contestant on the upcoming season of Fox's prime time show "The Masked Singer."

