'No-nonsense' judge hits Trump where it hurts - his social media

Judge Merchan told Donald Trump not to make statements 'likely to incite violence or civil unrest'

From the comfort of his Midtown hotel room, Donald Trump posted to his social media followers on Tuesday morning that the case against him was a politically motivated witch hunt.

It was a clear injustice, he wrote, defiantly, “THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!"

Just a few hours later, however, the former president of the United States was on his way to answer 34 felony charges at Manhattan’s criminal court and facing possible jail time.

He had trailed the news of his own arrest weeks earlier, but it was only now the reality of his legal predicament seemed to be sinking in.

“Seems so surreal - wow, I can’t believe it,” he wrote in a final post on his Truth Social page before being forced to turn off his phone by courtroom officials.

It was an extraordinary moment on an extraordinary day. In the dock of the federal court at 7.35pm BST (2.35pm EST), Mr Trump stood before Judge Juan Merchan, humbled, as the 76-year-old was taken to task over the posts.

The former president was defiant as he left Trump Tower - CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

“Please refrain from making statements likely to incite violence or civil unrest,” Judge Merchan, who had himself become a target of Mr Trump’s digital wrath, ordered the former president as the defendant stared blankly on.

Wearing his signature dark blue suit and red tie, Mr Trump was made to listen as prosecutors read out some of the most incendiary of the social media diatribes.

Mr Trump’s attorney argued unsuccessfully that their client was simply expressing his First Amendment rights and that the posts were in response to “frustration” over public comments made to the press by witnesses in the case.

Judge Merchan cautioned Mr Trump against making any further statements online that could prejudice any future trial, though stopped short of a gag order, saying such a measure should only be taken in the most extreme of circumstances.

Mr Trump listened to the warnings, and asked if he understood, he said “yes” or “I do,” and at one point thanked the judge.

Solemn Trump enters tightly secured courtroom

The Queens-born businessman was impeached twice by the US House, has bounced back from bankruptcy six times, and is currently facing multiple investigations into parts of his business, public and personal life.

His years of evading legal accountability had earned Mr Trump the nickname Teflon Don. It finally appeared to have caught up to him, however, on Tuesday in courtroom 59, where disgraced Hollywood film director Harvey Weinstein met his fate.

The 45th president of America entered the courtroom close behind his legal team with a solemn, slow and deliberate pace. He made a point of looking at each row, staring at reporters.

Mr Trump was solemn as he arrives at the courtroom - ED JONES

Security was extraordinarily tight, reflecting the unprecedented nature of the hearing. Every row of the public gallery had been taped off and was guarded by one of the 20-odd New York Court officers wearing stab-proof vests and armed with handcuffs.

On the front row were Secret Service officers, members of Mr Trump’s legal team and attorneys from the Manhattan district attorney’s office. No family was present, as is customary for arraignment hearings.

Mr Trump briefly looked over in the direction of a small gaggle of photographers, who were given just a minute to snap pictures of the former president from the jury box before the official hearing started.

The former reality star’s famous orange glow seemed more suited to a TV courtroom than the drab reality of the Manhattan hearing.

Mr Trump looked over in the direction of photographers during the apperanc - JANE ROSENBERG

The 45-minute hearing was over with a characteristically outspoken Mr Trump uttering just 10 words, two of which were “not guilty”.

Minutes later outside the courtroom, Todd Blanche, Mr Trump's lead counsel, told reporters of the former president's response to the indictment: "When you say what his reaction was -- what do you think his reaction was? He is frustrated and upset. But we're going to fight it. He's upset, but he's motivated."

If Mr Trump appeared measured, polite and deferential in court, his arrival was anything but.

Moments before leaving Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

As he left the building he raised and pumped his fist in the air to greet supporters on the street before getting into a limousine.

The public fascination with the case rose to something of a frenzy by the time of his court appearance. Helicopters buzzed in the skies as US networks carried every moment from his journey onboard his personal plane Trump Forced One through to the motorcade bringing him to court.

'This is American theatre at its best'

New Yorkers spent the day transfixed by the ignominious return of its prodigal son. Bankers on their way to work in Manhattan’s financial district were glued to their phone screens, coffee shops had 24-hour news on television screens checking for updates.

“It is like OJ Simpson on steroids,” said one barista, in reference to the breathless media coverage of the 1994 police chase of the American football player’s bronco down an LA freeway.

Pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators clashed outside the courtroom earlier in the day - LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP

In a sign of the level of interest in the case, members of the media and public began queuing up outside the courthouse from 2pm on Monday - a full 24 hours ahead of Mr Trump’s scheduled arraignment.

One local blogger who was second in line was offering their ticket for $10,000 on social media.

Michelle Lilly, a Trump supporter, poses with a mask wearing novelty glasses - Wilfredo Lee

Others, like Gregory Williams, a 57-year-old Bronx resident sitting on a folding chair next to a life-size cardboard cutout of Hillary Clinton, were just here to be a part of history.

“All this is just a big show,” Mr Williams said. “I got the popcorn. This is American theatre at its best.”

Gag order not given

Earlier in the day Mr Trump, now a registered resident of Florida, had called for his trial, which could be a year away, to be moved out of Manhattan to Staten Island.

He wrote that Manhattan was a "very unfair venue with some areas that voted one per cent Republican".

He claimed that Judge Merchan was "highly partisan" and that he and his family were "well known Trump haters".

He added: "THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE CRIMINALISED THE JUSTICE SYSTEM. THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE!"

Mr Trump flew off immediately home to his resort at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, on Tuesday evening to give his first remarks since the arraignment. At least 500 prominent supporters have been invited, with some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans expected to attend.

Before the hearing allies of Mr Trump expressed concern that he could be gagged by the court.

Congressman Jim Jordan said: "To put any restrictions on the ability of President Trump to discuss his mistreatment at the hands of this politically motivated prosecutor would only further demonstrate the weaponisation of the New York justice system."

A gag order would only have been issued by the judge if it is believed that there is "reasonable likelihood" speaking about the case could prevent a fair trial.

'American politics crossing a line'

Andy Biggs, another ally of Mr Trump, said Democrats were indicting the former president to stop him campaigning.

He said: "The deranged Left is subverting our Constitution and democracy to prevent him from running for office again."

Mr Biggs added that the indictment was "unequivocal persecution" of Donald Trump.

Former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio aid the case was “poison” for the United States, and "ridiculous".

He said: "Today, American politics crosses a line that it’s never going to come back from.

"After today, every prosecutor in America that wants to make a name for themselves now is going to have permission to basically go after someone in the other party."

A conviction would not prevent Mr Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Mr Trump himself sent out a fundraising email appealing for donations, with the subject line: "My last email before my arrest".

He wrote "Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME.

"As I will be out of commission for the next few hours, I want to take this moment to THANK YOU for all of your support. This is not the America you and I once knew."

He added: "We are a nation that declared its independence from the world’s biggest empire, won two world wars, and landed the first man on the moon. It’s sad to see what’s happening – not for myself – but for our country.

"Our nation is becoming a Marxist Third World country that CRIMINALIZES dissent and IMPRISONS its political opposition.”

Mr Trump appealed for donations but added: “If you’re doing poorly due to Biden’s policies, please ignore the donation request. Take care of yourself!"

Business as usual for former president

In the days that led up to the hearing Mr Trump did not let the prospect of a historic court appearance get in the way of his usual weekend plans.

On the Friday before his court date he went to a housewarming party held by a billionaire financier friend in Florida.

He then played golf on both Saturday and Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club, smiling and appearing in good spirits as he drove his golf cart, wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

By all accounts, he was relatively calm about the prospect of standing in front of a judge.

His mood on the golf course was probably lifted by news of developments being relayed to him by aides.

That included a slew of polls showing him surging ahead in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Mr Trump was also given updates on how much money was flooding into his campaign since the indictment last week.

By the time he appeared in court it was $12 million, according to his campaign officials.

'All eyes on President Trump'

On Monday, Mr Trump left Mar-a-Lago at noon local time in a motorcade of half a dozen black SUVs, and headed for Palm Beach International Airport.

He was accompanied on the plane by his son Eric Trump, and about a dozen aides including 2024 campaign strategists Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, and adviser Jason Miller.

Mr Trump worked on the plane and also posted messages on his social media site Truth Social.

Some aides have reportedly been urging caution in his posts amid risks of hurting his own case in court.

One recent post showing the prosecutor Alvin Bragg, and Mr Trump with a baseball bat, was taken down.

As Mr Trump took to the skies there was blanket news coverage in the US.

Other events including Joe Biden talking about his economic agenda in Minnesota, and Nasa announcing its crew for a mission around the Moon, were completely overshadowed.

Mr Miller posted on Twitter a collage of four TV networks showing live shots of Mr Trump's plane landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

"All eyes on President Trump," he said.

Mr Trump, wearing a blue suit and red tie, exited his plane alone at LaGuardia and walked to a waiting black SUV, with no one greeting him.

It was rush hour in New York but police cleared the roads for his drive to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

News helicopters hovered over the river following his convoy of a dozen SUVs.

From the air, the procession looked more like a current president on the move than a former one facing criminal charges.

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Towers ahead of his arraignment in New York on Tuesday - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As he walked into Trump Tower, Mr Trump waved, although it was not clear whether to supporters or the police protecting the area.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's lawyers spent Monday in court asking the judge overseeing the case not to allow TV coverage of his arraignment.

They argued it would "exacerbate an already almost circus-like atmosphere," and, ultimately, the judge agreed.

There appeared to be some last-minute internal debate among Mr Trump's advisers and lawyers about whether they should argue against a mugshot being taken.

In the end none was taken. Nothing went quite as expected on America's craziest day.