Donald Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne and scores of others in final hours of presidency

Steve Bannon: The chief White House strategist has criticised far-right groups for being 'clowns' (AP)

Donald Trump has pardoned his former chief strategist Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne as part of a late flurry of clemency action benefiting nearly 150 people.

The outgoing president issued a raft of 11th-hour pardons and commutations in the final hours of his White House term.

Several controversial names appear on the list, including Mr Bannon.

Mr Bannon has been charged with duping thousands of investors who believed their money would be used to fulfil Mr Trump’s chief campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border.

Instead, he allegedly diverted over a million dollars, paying a salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

The rapper Lil Wayne received a pardon after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge in Miami.

Another rapper, Kodak Black, received a commutation after he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

Mr Trump had already pardoned a slew of long-time associates and supporters before Mr Bannon’s pardon was announced.

A statement from the White House said: “Prosecutors pursued Mr Bannon with charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project.

“Mr Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen.”

This page is being updated.