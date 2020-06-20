Scathing Supercut Shows How Quickly Donald Trump Flips On His Once Most Trusted Aides

President Donald Trump likes to praise his hires to the hilt when they join his administration.

But once they’ve left? Not so much.

On Friday, MSNBC’s Ari Melber aired a damning montage to highlight Trump’s astonishing change in tone on his once most trusted aides.

Compare the flattering way in which Trump announced the arrivals of his picks at the White House to his vitriolic comments following their departure in the video here:

WATCH: Throughout his presidency, President Trump has been quick to praise his most trusted aides on their way into his administration, and quick to bash them on their way out. pic.twitter.com/y06kYTLfn5 — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) June 19, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.