Donald Trump's ‘Put The Wrong Person In Office’ Warning Used Against Him In New Ads

President Donald Trump’s warning this week against putting “the wrong person in office” has already come back to haunt him in the form of two attack ads.

“You put the wrong person in office, you’ll see things that you would not have believed are possible,” Trump cautioned about the economy at the “Spirit of America” business showcase event at the White House on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trump’s rhetoric was turned against him in spots released separately Friday by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign and the progressive PAC MeidasTouch.

Both ads brought to attention the Trump administration’s fumbled handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with new cases spiking in multiple states, and the president’s vitriolic rhetoric about anti-racism protests that spread nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

“If you put the wrong person in office, you'll see things that you would not have believed are possible." pic.twitter.com/8gDSbOJbeS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 3, 2020

The MeidasTouch ad also asked viewers to declare independence from Trump this Fourth of July:

🇺🇸 NEW VIDEO



This Independence Day, it’s time we take back life, liberty, and happiness. It's time we declare #IndependenceFromTrump. pic.twitter.com/BtEeNcHfXI — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 3, 2020

Related...

Washington Post Editorial Board Spells Out A Stark Truth About The Coronavirus To Trump

‘Photoshop Battle’ Over Donald Trump Baseball Bat Photo Is A Home Run

Story continues

Ivanka Trump’s ‘Gaslighting’ Fourth of July Coronavirus Advice Backfires

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.