New Donald Trump Nickname For Ron DeSantis Gets The Airhorn From James Corden

Former President Donald Trump’s reported road-testing of mocking monikers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — his potential 2024 GOP rival — continues to grab the attention of late-night television hosts.

On Tuesday, James Corden and the “Late Late Show” crew talked about just some of the nicknames Trump is considering using to attack DeSantis — from Ron DeSanctimonoius, Ron DisHonest and Ron DeEstablishment to Meatball Ron and even Tiny D.

A new suggestion, though, caught the attention of Corden — who gave it the airhorn in celebration.

Watch the video here:

