Twitter Users Can't Get Over What Donald Trump Is Calling The U.S.'s New Weapon

Lee Moran
HuffPost
Twitter Users Can't Get Over What Donald Trump Is Calling The U.S.'s New Weapon
Twitter Users Can't Get Over What Donald Trump Is Calling The U.S.'s New Weapon

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Twitter when he boasted on Friday about how the U.S. is developing a “super duper missile.”

“I call it the super duper missile,” Trump bragged during the unveiling of the flag for the new U.S. Space Force. Trump claimed the purported new weapon will travel “17 times faster than what we have right now.” 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But many commenters shot down his description. 

“I’m really looking forward to Trump’s defenders saying this with a straight face,” tweeted longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson, a fierce critic of the president.

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next