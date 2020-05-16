Twitter Users Can't Get Over What Donald Trump Is Calling The U.S.'s New Weapon

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Twitter when he boasted on Friday about how the U.S. is developing a “super duper missile.”

“I call it the super duper missile.”



An actual quote by the sitting president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/LqoC589W9k — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 15, 2020

“I call it the super duper missile,” Trump bragged during the unveiling of the flag for the new U.S. Space Force. Trump claimed the purported new weapon will travel “17 times faster than what we have right now.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But many commenters shot down his description.

“I’m really looking forward to Trump’s defenders saying this with a straight face,” tweeted longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson, a fierce critic of the president.

"The Super Duper Missile"



I'm really looking forward to Trump's defenders saying this with a straight face. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 15, 2020

Wasn’t super duper missile a porn star in the 80s? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 15, 2020

My son says he has an Infinity Super-Duper missile that's even better. https://t.co/6af8AgDxY8 — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) May 15, 2020

The president of US is boasting about a new “super duper missile.” We’re totally in the Idiocracy timeline. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 15, 2020

"Super duper missile."



We live in purgatory, example #809,340 — mattgallagher0 (@MattGallagher0) May 15, 2020

If there isn't an adult movie called Super Duper Missile up on the hubs by tomorrow, that industry is really letting us all down. https://t.co/21AJNPiSBz — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) May 15, 2020

Billions spent in research & development, what shall we call it?



Trump: “Super Duper Missile”



pic.twitter.com/ak2SyfIIV3 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 15, 2020

The “Super Duper” Missile? Is Wile E. Coyote your consultant? If you mishandle this like the pandemic the results will be the same. President Feckless. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/IDGxGybKnM — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 15, 2020

The guy who came up with "super duper missile" is a self-proclaimed marketing genius. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 16, 2020

Trump just bragged that we're developing a new "super-duper missile." Why does he trust scientists when it comes to missiles but not when it comes to epidemiology? — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) May 16, 2020

"Super-duper missile?" Ugh. This new Steve Carell Netflix show seems too broad. Satire is great, but if it gets too silly and unbelievable no one will tune in. https://t.co/BvlAuTe22q — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 15, 2020

Trump just unveiled something he called the 'Super Duper Missile' at the official launch of the Space Force.



These are things I would have resoundingly endorsed as a child but for some reason, I just can't generate any enthusiasm today. — John Balfe (@JohnBalfe) May 15, 2020

In case you were wondering, yes, the "president" of the United States actually said the words "Super Duper Missile."



And yes, he's still in charge of the nuclear codes. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 15, 2020

I know we’ve played this game before but just imagine how Hannity and Tucker and Judge Jeanine and Laura Ingraham would have reacted if Obama had called a new military capability the “super duper missile.” — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 15, 2020

Super Duper Missile is a great band name — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) May 15, 2020

Trump just announced a new "super-duper missile" and I withdraw this earlier tweet. I was never that stupid. https://t.co/AqdSiOt2HN — Connor Ratliff (@connorratliff) May 15, 2020

My two guesses on the Super Duper missile:



1) It's a classified program Trump wasn't supposed to talk about



2) He kinda made it up and his staff just said "yes" when he mentioned it — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) May 15, 2020

“I call it the super duper missile”



Trump has the IQ of a parking meter.pic.twitter.com/PemAmDcdsz — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) May 15, 2020

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.