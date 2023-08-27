Donald Trump’s mugshot helps break campaign fundraising record

Some of the products available to supporters on the official website - STEFANI REYNOLDS

Donald Trump’s mugshot helped the former president break fundraising records, raking in $4.18 million (£3.3 million) in the 24 hours after he was booked in.

On his flight back from Georgia on Friday, Mr Trump returned to Twitter for the first time in two years to direct supporters to his campaign website where he pleaded for money after being arrested “at the notoriously violent jail”.

Thanks to an array of souvenirs featuring the mugshot, the Trump campaign’s total haul since he surrendered to prosecutors reached $7.1 million by Sunday.

The array of merchandise included t-shirts emblazoned with the mugshot and the slogan “NEVER SURRENDER”, costing $34.95, a mug costing $30 and bumper stickers for $12.

A woman’s V-neck T-shirt was on offer for $39.95 and a hoodie for $50.

It took only 90 minutes from Mr Trump’s release from jail, where he was bailed for $200,000, for the memorabilia to be put on sale.

The Trump campaign also fired off emails offering a “free T-shirt” in return for a $47 donation.

The barrage of indictments in recent months has triggered a surge in donations to the Trump campaign.

In the second quarter of this year, Mr Trump’s main fundraising committee amassed more than $35 million, double what he raised in the first three months of the year.

The average donation was $34, according to campaign insiders, suggesting that the loyalty of the Trump base has been solidified by the cases brought against Mr Trump by federal and state prosecutors.

For months supporters have received several appeals for cash every day from Mr Trump.

The cash has been divided between the presidential election fund and Mr Trump’s political action committee, Save America, which has contributed towards his mounting legal bills.

However, despite the flood of donations, the Trump campaign is under financial pressure.

Last month it emerged that Save America, the political action committee founded after Mr Trump’s election defeat in 2020, requested his election committee return a $60 million donation to help meet legal fees.

The former president is facing indictments for campaign finance violations linked to alleged hush money payments in New York.

A vendor sells unofficial campaign merchandise featuring MAGA flags and hats - GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Special prosecutor, Jack Smith has brought charges linked to the retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as well as indicting the former president for allegedly defrauding the United States in his attempt to overturn the election.

Last week, Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney indicted Mr Trump and 18 others for their attempt to overturn the election result in Georgia.

On Monday, Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, will ask a judge to move his case away from Georgia to a federal court.

Attempts by Mr Trump to delay the trials until after the election are opposed by American voters, according to a new poll of more than 1,000 voters carried out by Politico and Ipsos.

It showed that 61 per cent of Americans support federal prosecutors’ move to hold the trial in January rather than April 2026, as proposed by the former president.

Even one-third of Republican voters support a swift trial, which is also backed by 89 per cent of Democrats and 63 per cent of Independents.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump hailed his sporting prowess on Truth Social, announcing he had won an over-50s golf tournament at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey – shooting a round of 67.

“Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to.”

