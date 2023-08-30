Donald Trump Has ‘Moral Compass of an Ax Murderer,’ Says Georgia’s Former No. 2 Republican

“As Republicans, that dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles, telling us all the warning things we need to know,” former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told CNN

Republican Geoff Duncan — Georgia's former lieutenant governor — says Donald Trump's iron grip on the GOP could mean the party is in its "last gasp."

“As Republicans, that dashboard is going off with lights and bells and whistles, telling us all the warning things we need to know,” Duncan told CNN in an interview on Monday.

Duncan suggested that Trump's four indictments in recent months, coupled with the decisions he made during his time in office, mean he is not cut out to hold the job again (Trump currently holds a massive lead in primary polls for the 2024 Republican nomination).

“Ninety-one indictments,” Duncan said, referring to the 91 felony counts Trump has been charged with this year. “Fake Republican, a trillion dollars’ worth of debt [from his first term in the White House], everything we need to see to not choose him as our nominee, including the fact that he’s got the moral compass of a … more like an ax murderer than a president."

He continued: “We need to do something right here, right now. This is either our pivot point or our last gasp as Republicans.”

Duncan served as the state's lieutenant governor when Trump lost the 2020 election, both in Georgia and nationwide. He also testified before a Fulton County grand jury in the investigation into Trump and others for their actions in the state following his loss.

Trump's efforts to overturn the election in his favor are now the subject of two investigations — one at the federal level and one in Georgia, where he faces 13 racketeering and conspiracy-related charges.

Some of the charges Trump is facing between his four criminal investigations have potential to land him in prison if convicted. Violating the Georgia RICO Act, classified as a “serious felony,” carries a minimum sentence of five years.

Duncan has been vocal in his criticism of Trump in the past, writing in a 2022 CNN op-ed that "former President Donald Trump is an inhibitor to our party's success."



