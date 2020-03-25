Donald Trump Ripped Over Response To Mitt Romney's Negative Coronavirus Test

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tested negative for the coronavirus and President Donald Trump marked the news Wednesday morning with a celebratory tweet.

But many critics are questioning the sincerity of Trump’s post, given his past attacks on Romney ― the only Senate Republican to vote to convict the president in his impeachment trial ― and the seemingly sarcastic way Trump responded when he was initially told Romney was self-isolating as a precaution.

“This is really great news!” Trump wrote Wednesday. “I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

In a statement released Sunday, Romney announced he was self-isolating after having “extended periods” of contact with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who earlier in the day became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Following the negative test result, Romney revealed Tuesday he would “remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period.”

Thankfully I’ve tested negative for COVID-19. Nevertheless, guidance from my physician, consistent with the CDC guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 24, 2020

The tone of Trump’s tweet did not go unnoticed by his detractors:

Story continues

Shame on you. Your sarcasm here during this #NationalEmergency, mocking the health of another human being, is unconscionable, and further demonstrates that you’re massively unfit for this job...#TrumpPlague #coronavirus — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 25, 2020

what is wrong with you??? — Michael Josem (@MichaelJosem) March 25, 2020

I tried to give Trump the benefit of the doubt based on an earlier video that he was not mocking Romney’s potential exposure to a pandemic.



Clearly, I was wrong.



Unhinged and classless. https://t.co/8Sumoxr7Fj — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) March 25, 2020

This tweet is a real test about how you see the man. If you think it isn't sarcastic, bless your heart. If you understand that it's sarcastic but you think it's super clever the way it's done, you're easily impressed and might be brainwashed. https://t.co/Gg3QwAewuG — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 25, 2020

What is wrong with you? Have you no decency? — David Heyman (@dcborn61) March 25, 2020

Where the president's head is the morning of a $2 trillion deal to save the economy>>> https://t.co/TY3NujWbRv — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 25, 2020

Trump is terrible person, example 7,523. https://t.co/rbhSs8iFFa — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 25, 2020

Remember that time @BarackObama wore a tan suit? https://t.co/nMzdVVA7ai — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithKIRO7) March 25, 2020

What an awful, evil, sick man our president is. https://t.co/yd4T5xnd9T — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) March 25, 2020

Only a terrible person would feel the need to tweet this. https://t.co/myIUubYu04 — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) March 25, 2020

Reminder: This is the President of the United States. https://t.co/QL19dqBJoV — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) March 25, 2020

This tweet shows how lightly the president holds life-and-death matters. https://t.co/klUigRnQWk — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) March 25, 2020

Mitt Romney's wife has MS, and would be at high risk if she were to contract COVID-19. The president's sarcasm and lack of empathy is disgusting. https://t.co/FH593r0iHj — James O'Leary (@jamesoleary87) March 25, 2020

You are a little, little man. https://t.co/ekZgH87CKh — Dr. Chris Pepin-Neff 🏳️‍🌈 (@christopherneff) March 25, 2020

Wow. Amid the worst public-health crisis in a century, the president is spending his day settling scores with political enemies on Twitter. https://t.co/quYgLaDWWu — Dan Rosenheck (@DanRosenheck) March 25, 2020

If you support Trump, then you are on the wrong side of history. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 25, 2020

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.