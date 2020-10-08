Donald Trump Spectacularly Self-Owns With Twitter Attack On Kamala Harris During Debate

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

President Donald Trump was raked over the coals on Twitter for his praise of Vice President Mike Pence ― and criticism of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris ― during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

Trump tweeted almost an hour into the debate that Pence was “doing GREAT!” and described California senator Harris as “a gaffe machine.”

Trump later claimed Pence had “WON BIG!”

Some Twitter users pointed out the irony of Trump ― who routinely misspeaks and often posts embarrassing typos on Twitter ― accusing someone else of committing a gaffe.

Others asked if the president was watching the same debate as everyone else.

Related...

James Corden Scorches Donald Trump With COVID-19 Parody Of Paul McCartney Song

Fox News Host Rips Trump Flack's Mask Defense, Points Out ‘Big Difference’ With Biden

Kamala Harris Only Has To Do 1 Thing To Beat Mike Pence In The Debate: Professor

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.