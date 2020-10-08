Donald Trump Spectacularly Self-Owns With Twitter Attack On Kamala Harris During Debate

President Donald Trump was raked over the coals on Twitter for his praise of Vice President Mike Pence ― and criticism of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris ― during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.
Trump tweeted almost an hour into the debate that Pence was “doing GREAT!” and described California senator Harris as “a gaffe machine.”
Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020
Trump later claimed Pence had “WON BIG!”
Mike Pence WON BIG!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020
Some Twitter users pointed out the irony of Trump ― who routinely misspeaks and often posts embarrassing typos on Twitter ― accusing someone else of committing a gaffe.
Others asked if the president was watching the same debate as everyone else.
Trump, who routinely lies, misleads & misspeaks, calls Kamala Harris "a gaffe machine" --> https://t.co/ovhDcWw0pN— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 8, 2020
Which debate are you watching? Change the channel to the #VPDebate— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 8, 2020
Is the President @realDonaldTrump watching the same #VPDebate ? Asking because the fact-checking is really killing @Mike_Pence https://t.co/4u3QJKbsVa— Jesús García (@JesusGar) October 8, 2020
And by "gaffe" I assume you mean coherent and viable expressions of policy? https://t.co/NyhHtXFiCw— Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) October 8, 2020
"she" has a name— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 8, 2020
She is a truth machine wiping the floor with your pitiful patsy Pence. #VPDebates #BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) October 8, 2020
Mike Pence looked like an utter idiot trying to cover up your coronavirus debacle.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 8, 2020
https://t.co/nWub60rxaN pic.twitter.com/wvWhcqLdoR— MB Fawcett (@maxfawcett) October 8, 2020
The irony here is staggering... #AmericaNeedsJoe https://t.co/AwkL9CxKDA— Jay Ketone (@PaintedFirePod) October 8, 2020
The irony is strong with this one https://t.co/gH0UKx4nME— Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 8, 2020
It’s ironic af coming from this guy. https://t.co/O2zZgdJxPk— John Kohler (@clmbien) October 8, 2020
The scheduled tweets are the best. https://t.co/EblR2KuGlB— Abraham Gutman 🔥 (@abgutman) October 8, 2020
Since when can you spell "gaffe"?— Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) October 8, 2020
You still don’t know how to spell “Kamala” do you?— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 8, 2020
Gaffe Machine pic.twitter.com/CcN3XL0j6z— Timothy Ferris (@irishson1916) October 8, 2020
210,000+ dead from the pandemic that Mike Pence was supposed to manage. No one’s winning.— Chris Sotomayor (@SotoColor) October 8, 2020
She??? Her name is Kamala Harris. https://t.co/9UkK2aTmQU— Alexandra (@maizenthusiast) October 8, 2020
Are you watching the same debate we are? You just thinks it's great b/c he mentions your name all the time..please...grow up! https://t.co/G0Bs3PbsGp— ashamedof repubs🆘 (@ashamedofrepubs) October 8, 2020
Your boy alienated women for 90 minutes and then a fly stuck to his head.— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) October 8, 2020
Go to bed. https://t.co/s969d2gluZ
Is he watching the same debate I'm watching?#VPDebate2020 https://t.co/nG02fjFFQS— Greg Stulen (@GregStulen) October 8, 2020
BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump doesn't know what the word gaffe means. https://t.co/NoceAa5G3Q— TrollingDonaldTrump (@TrollingDTrump) October 8, 2020
