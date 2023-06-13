Donald Trump in Miami court on classified documents charges - in pictures

Donald Trump has appeared in a Florida court, facing charges of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House.

The former President, who is campaigning to win back the presidency in 2024, travelled by motorcade from the Trump Doral Resort in Miami, to the courthouse.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse

The motorcade former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse

The motorcade carrying former US President Donald Trump arrives at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on June 13, 2023.

Law enforcement officers operate as the motorcade former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, to appear at his arraignment on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida

As expected, Miami saw a heightened security presence anticipating the crowds both outside and around the courthouse.

Police officers stand in a street cordoned with tape, after an unattended package was discovered on it, near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, on the day former U.S. President Donald Trump is to appear at on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida

Law enforcement officials stand guard at a transit stop outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

Law enforcement officials stand guard at a transit stop outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

Miami Police Officers ride around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on June 13, 2023

Throughout the day, people gathered outside court.

There were pro- and anti- Trump protesters making their voices heard, alongside members of the media, Trump impersonators and passers-by.

A trump supporter outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson United States Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to surrender today federal authorities in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 June 2023

A Trump opponent holds a sign outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is set to appear in front of a judge on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

A supporter of former President Donald Trump pulls a trailer around outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to appear in front of a judge on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

A protester against former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

A person holds a banner near The Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, on the morning former U.S. President Trump is to appear there on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2023

A Trump impersonator speaks to the media outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, Florida on June 13, 2023

There were no cameras in court as Mr Trump entered not guilty pleas to all 37 charges against him.

But a court artist was on hand to sketch the former president and his lawyers, Chris Kise and Todd Blanche.

Photographers did catch a dramatic moment after Mr Trump left court, when a protester dressed as a felon ran in front of his motorcade and was arrested.

A security guard grabs a man dressed as an inmate in a black-and-white striped prison-style outfit, who ran in front of Donald Trump's motorcade

A few minutes later, Mr Trump made a surprise stop at Versailles, a famous Cuban restaurant in Little Havana, where supporters sang Happy Birthday. He's due to turn 77 tomorrow, on 14 June.

Donald Trump poses with patrons during a surprise visit to the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana, Miami, after pleading not guilty in court

He moved from flying visit to a flight home - boarding his private plane Trump Force One at Miami Airport.

Mr Trump was due to fly back to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Donald Trump is pictured climbing the stairs of his plane to leave Miami, as an aide holds a car door open on the runway behind him

