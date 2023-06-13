Donald Trump in Miami court on classified documents charges - in pictures

Donald Trump has appeared in a Florida court, facing charges of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House.
The former President, who is campaigning to win back the presidency in 2024, travelled by motorcade from the Trump Doral Resort in Miami, to the courthouse.
As expected, Miami saw a heightened security presence anticipating the crowds both outside and around the courthouse.
Throughout the day, people gathered outside court.
There were pro- and anti- Trump protesters making their voices heard, alongside members of the media, Trump impersonators and passers-by.
There were no cameras in court as Mr Trump entered not guilty pleas to all 37 charges against him.
But a court artist was on hand to sketch the former president and his lawyers, Chris Kise and Todd Blanche.
Photographers did catch a dramatic moment after Mr Trump left court, when a protester dressed as a felon ran in front of his motorcade and was arrested.
A few minutes later, Mr Trump made a surprise stop at Versailles, a famous Cuban restaurant in Little Havana, where supporters sang Happy Birthday. He's due to turn 77 tomorrow, on 14 June.
He moved from flying visit to a flight home - boarding his private plane Trump Force One at Miami Airport.
Mr Trump was due to fly back to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.
