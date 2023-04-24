Donald Trump Made 'Offensive Impressions' Of Theresa May To Boris Johnson, Book Claims

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

Donald Trump made “offensive impressions” of Theresa May on the phone to Boris Johnson, a new book has claimed.

The former US president had been “appallingly rude” to May and was “glad to see her go”, according to the book by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell.

Both Johnson and Trump “laughed” about his jokes, according to extracts from Johnson at 10 trailed in The Times.

Former prime minister Theresa May and ex-US president Donald Trump walk along The Colonnade of the West Wing at The White House on January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The authors claim Johnson initially felt Trump was “unfit” to hold the office of president but “changed his tune” following the election.

Meanwhile, Trump liked Johnson, saw him as a “mini-me” and started integrating some of Johnson’s words in his speeches.

Their relationship “dwindled” after Johnson resigned as foreign secretary, but the book added: “Trump meanwhile had been appallingly rude to May, was glad to see her go, and continued to be rude with offensive impressions of her down the telephone to Johnson. Both laughed.”

They said Trump could “barely conceal his elation” when Johnson became prime minister and during their first proper conversation in No.10, in 2019, the US president told him: “We’ve got the world by the balls, Boris: what can we do?”

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump at the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019.

However, the authors claim Johnson’s feelings about Trump changed, especially after the US president’s pro-Putin outburst at the G7 in Biarritz.

Johnson did not think Trump was “very bright”, believed he was a “bit thick” and that his views on most subjects were “bonkers”, according to one aide.

In another extract, Michael Gove revealed that Johnson fell out with his chief adviser Dominic Cummings after growing tired of being treated like a “young and inexperienced king”.

It also argues that Cummings increasingly cut Johnson out of the decision-making process leading to an extraordinary outburst from Johnson: “I am meant to be in control. I am the führer. I’m the king who takes the decisions.”

::Johnson at 10: The Inside Storyby Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, to be published by Atlantic Books on May 4 at £25. To order a copy for £22.50 go to shop.the-tls.co.uk or call 020 3176 2935.

