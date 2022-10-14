Donald Trump 'loves the idea' of testifying to January 6 Committee, reports say

Former President Donald Trump - AP Photo/Jose Luis Villegas, Pool, File

Former US President Donald Trump has told aides that he “loves the idea” of appearing in front of the January 6 committee as long as he can do so live and in person, according to reports.

On Thursday, the panel investigating the attack on the US Capitol voted to subpoena Mr Trump which sparked an angry outburst on social media, but it now appears he may try and use it as an opportunity to once again air his baseless claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

“Since it became public that the House select committee planned to subpoena Trump for his testimony, the former president has been telling aides he favours doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions,” the New York Times reported.

A source also told Fox News that Mr Trump “loves the idea” of testifying and would "talk about how corrupt the election was, how corrupt the committee was, and how Nancy Pelosi did not call up the National Guard that Trump strongly recommended for her to do three days earlier on January 3, 2021."

On Friday, Mr Trump submitted a 14-page memo to the committee’s chair, Bennie Thompson, in which he insisted that the 2020 election was “RIGGED AND STOLEN.”

He listed claims of fraudulent activity in five different states, though these were not supported by any evidence.

Turning on the committee itself, he criticised their “very poor television ratings” and said they had “perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before.”

In another statement on his Truth Social network, Mr Trump said: “Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total “BUST” that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly - A laughing stock all over the World?”

He has still not officially said how he will respond to the subpoena.

An 1857 law says failure to comply with a congressional subpoena for testimony or documents is punishable by one to 12 months imprisonment.

Mr Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon is facing a jail term after being found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the January 6 committee. He is due to be sentenced on October 21.

Former President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court - Curtis Means/DailyMail via AP, Pool

Mr Trump could appear for a closed-door deposition but refuse to answer questions, invoking his right to avoid self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

According to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, more than 30 witnesses have taken that approach.

Alternatively, Mr Trump could try to run down the clock.

He could fight the subpoena in court, as he has done in other battles with Congress, or try to negotiate the terms of his cooperation.

The committee is expected to wrap up its work by the end of the year, which gives them only a few months to secure Mr Trump's testimony or conclude that he is stonewalling them and hold a contempt vote.

The full House is not expected to convene until after the November 8 midterm elections, so a criminal referral is not likely before then.

Republicans are expected to win control of the House in the midterm elections, and they have almost unanimously opposed the committee's work. They are likely to withdraw the subpoena if they take control of the chamber in January.

In any case, it will add to his growing list of legal woes. He already faces civil and criminal charges in New York regarding his business activities, and federal and state investigations regarding the 2020 election. He also faces a federal criminal investigation over his handling of government documents.