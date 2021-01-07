Donald Trump Locked Out Of Twitter Over Capitol Chaos Posts
In a dramatic move, Twitter has locked President Donald Trump’s account after it, Facebook and YouTube removed a video of Trump addressing his supporters amid today’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.
It was among several tweets that had been flagged by the social media platform.
Twitter explained the reasoning behind the decision to lock the account in a series of tweets.
As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.
This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.
Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.
Our public interest policy — which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years — ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe.
We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary.
