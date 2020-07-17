Trump Gets Testy When Chris Wallace Fact-Checks Him About Joe Biden

President Donald Trump wasn’t too happy when Chris Wallace fact-checked him about Joe Biden during an interview for “Fox News Sunday”

In fact, as a preview video shows, the president got downright testy.

It all started when Wallace asked Trump about what he’s going to do about the deaths and shootings that seem to be going on.

Trump placed blame on “Democrat-run cities” that are “stupidly run” and then claimed it’s “because they want to defund the police — and Biden wants to defund the police.”

Biden has repeatedly said he opposes defunding police, and Wallace interrupted the president to make that point.

“Sir, he does not,” the Fox News host said.

Trump rolled his eyes in shock that he was being questioned before trying to make his case.

“Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders,” Trump said.

Wallace pointed out that the document “says nothing about defunding the police,” and Trump got testy.

“Oh, really? It says abolish. It says — let’s go. Get me the charter, please,” Trump said, interrupting the interview.

In the video below, Wallace tells Fox News host Bill Hemmer that the president then combed over highlights from the Biden-Sander charter.

“He found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden agreed to, but he couldn’t find any indication ― because there isn’t any ― that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police,” Wallace said.

The complete interview airs Sunday, and Wallace, possibly sensing that Fox News viewers might not enjoy watching Trump being caught in a lie, threw some red meat their way.

He promised that the president “takes some shots at Joe Biden I’ve never heard before” during the interview.

Fox's Chris Wallace fact checks Trump and tells Trump that he's wrong to claim that Biden wants to defund the police. pic.twitter.com/arNNZb8K01 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 17, 2020

