Donald Trump interview: Joe Biden's Coronation absence 'disrespectful'

Donald Trump during his interview with Nigel Farage

President Joe Biden’s absence from the Coronation is disrespectful, Donald Trump said on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Nigel Farage in an interview for GB News, the former president attacked the decision of his "incompetent" successor to send Jill Biden, the First Lady, to lead a delegation.

Mr Trump said: "I don't think he can do it physically, actually. I think that it's hard for him to do it physically, I think, getting over here for him. He's got a lot of things going on, and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country."

He went on to claim Mr Biden would be "sleeping" instead of attending the historic occasion. “He’ll be in Delaware where he spends a lot of time… So I don't know, but I was very surprised to see. I think it's very disrespectful for him not to be [attending]."

Elsewhere in the broadcast, from his Turnberry estate, Mr Trump said he was "surprised" Prince Harry has been invited to the Coronation as he echoed his previous criticisms of Meghan Markle.

"I think it's going to be a great day and I think that they will do a great job and he loves the country. And really I get to know him quite well, and he loves the country, really loves the country, and he loves his mother.

"And that's why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan – and just no reason to do that. I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest."

He went on to label Prince Harry's book Spare, which contained a number of highly personal revelations about other members of the Royal family, "horrible".

Addressing the downfall of Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister, Mr Trump described her as a "negative force" and said the row surrounding transgender rapist Isla Bryson which contributed to her demise showed a "lot of countries have had enough" of so-called 'woke' ideology.

"And I know that case, and I thought it was terrible, and I guess it helped ruin her career. I think she had other reasons also, but I just felt she didn't love Scotland."

In a direct pitch to American voters as he hopes to secure the Republican candidacy at the 2024 presidential election, Mr Trump promised he would get rid of "crime-infested rat holes" and promised to make the US "the greatest economy in the history of the world" once more.

Donald Trump's take on trans athletes

‘We will not allow men to compete in women’s sports.’



Donald Trump says allowing transgender women in female sports is ‘disrespectful’.



Trump's final thoughts - and a pitch to American voters

I think when people and people feel that in their pocketbooks everyone's saying you know Trump's gonna turn the economy around. I did it. Actually I did it twice. If you think about it, because I did it after Covid.



But we had the greatest economy in the history of the world and I'll be able to do that again. Quickly and easily. Energy is going to come down interest rates are coming down.



And you know what else we're gonna have? We're gonna get rid of crime, because our cities, Democrat run, are crime-infested rat holes.

US election 2024: 'I think we have a very good chance'

Donald Trump struck an optimistic note about his chances at the 2024 election, when he hopes to secure the Republican nomination.

"I think we have a very good chance," he told Farage on GB News. "The economy's not good. I'll make it good. Everyone knows you know, everyone knows they even Democrats, they say well, we agree that Putin would have never gone in. He wouldn't, I told him you're not going in. Putin would have never gotten into Ukraine. President Xi of China would never even be talking about Taiwan. We had that conversation strongly.

"I stopped North Korea from doing really bad things. And my relationship with Kim Jong Un is very good. Who knows what's going to happen there? Iran was going to make a great deal. They were going to be happy. I was going to be happy. We're going to have a great relationship.

"Now they're out of control. They're totally out of control. This world is blowing up around us. It's blowing up around us, you may even lose the dollar as the standard throughout the world. And if you lose the dollar standard, that's like losing a war. In many ways, it's worse than losing a war."

Trump repeats claims 2020 election was rigged

Donald Trump doubled down on his oft-repeated claims the 2020 US presidential election was rigged.

He said Rupert Murdoch was "wrong" to oversee Fox reaching a dramatic 11th-hour settlement with Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday over accusations that the news network knowingly broadcast false claims that Dominion’s technology was used to rig the election of Joe Biden.

Mr Farage challenged Mr Trump about the need for him to "sell a positive message", to which he replied: "It was a rigged election, it was a very dishonest election."

Donald Trump: I could end Ukraine war in 24 hours

Donald Trump insisted he could end the war in Ukraine in the space of a day, citing his relationships with Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

"So if I were president, and I say this, I will end that war and one day, it'll take 24 hours," Mr Trump told GB News.

"I know Zelensky well. I know Putin well. I will get that ended in a period of...100 per cent. It would be easy. That deal would be easy. A lot of it has to do with the money. .A lot of it has to do with the military, you know, that we're giving, but I would get that deal done within 24 hours.

"That war has to be stopped. That was a disaster. And I'm talking more than money. I'm talking about human life, it's far greater than anyone thinks. You don't knock down a whole city and say two people got hurt. Okay. Thousands of people are being killed in the cities that are being knocked down, there in those big apartment houses and they are big buildings."

Trump: I know how to make China pay

President Joe Biden "doesn't have a clue", Donald Trump said as he insisted Americans wanted stability and economic growth.

"Everything was top, whether you had a diploma or you didn't have a diploma whether you were a PhD from Harvard, MIT, the Wharton School of Finance, or you didn't have a high school diploma, everybody was working African American, Asian American, Hispanic American. It was the greatest period of time, that period of time just prior to Covid."

Mr Trump repeated his view China came out of Wuhan, and said the Chinese government "can never pay" for the costs of the pandemic.

"I know how to make them pay. I mean you have to deal with them in a certain way. As an example. I took in hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes and tariffs from China. They weren't thrilled but we got along very well."

Donald Trump: Our country really is in trouble

Donald Trump referred to Covid as the "China virus" and a "gift from China" as he reflected on how the pandemic hurt the US economy.

"The stock market was actually higher when I left and it was just pre Covid coming in, which is incredible. We did a great job. We have the greatest economy in the history of our country, and probably in the history of the world.

"We probably had the greatest for that period of time, a long period of time just before Covid came in and then got it back again. And now it's really going bad. Our country is really in trouble. And I can turn it around very quickly. I have a phrase 'make America great again'.

"And I got hit with that a lot of times during the course... Here, they were saying 'make UK great again', so I don't know what's going on over here."

Prince Harry's book was 'horrible', says Donald Trump

Donald Trump labelled Prince Harry's book "horrible" and said he was "actually surprised" he had been invited to the Coronation.

"Well, I don't know, look, I mean different types of people," Mr Trump said.

"But I think it was very nice that they invited him but I was a little surprised. He said some terrible things when you see what he said, and the book was just... To me, it was horrible."

'I think they'll do a great job together'

Donald Trump had warm words about the new King and Queen - quipping he had a "little disagreement" with Charles III, who he labelled an "environmentalist to the nth degree", on wind power.

Mr Trump told Farage on GB News: "Your new Queen is going to be terrific. She has a fantastic personality and Charles is a wonderful guy. I got to know him very well. It's a big week and it's going to be a great week and he'll be doing a fantastic job. I believe that.

King Charles and Queen Camilla - Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"I think he's going to be a fantastic representative as King and Queen. She'll do a great job. She's got a wonderful personality. I get to know her very well also sitting at dinners for long periods of time. And I got to know her very well and she's going to be, I think they'll do a great job together."

Trump: 'Very disrespectful' of Joe Biden not to attend Coroantion

Donald Trump has said it is "very disrespectful" of Joe Biden not to attend the Coronation.

"I don't think he can do it physically, actually. I think that it's hard for him to do it physically," he said.

"I think, getting over here for him. He's got a lot of things going and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised when I heard that he wasn't coming.

"He would think he would be here, he'll be in Delaware where he spends a lot of time, he spent a lot of time there during the election. So I don't know, but I was very surprised to see I think it's very disrespectful for him not to be."

Donald Trump: I'm 'not anti-Muslim' - and Yousaf will 'be a lot better than Sturgeon'

Donald Trump insisted he was "not anti-Muslim" in response to Humza Yousaf's criticism of his comments about Sadiq Khan.

Mr Trump told GB News: "Yeah, well, I am not anti-Muslim. I have friends that are Muslim and great friends and frankly, leaders of countries that are Muslim and I've had great relationships. If you look at Saudi Arabia and many other countries, great relationships. So I don't exactly know what he's talking about.

"But you know, I've kept a very safe country when I was President. We kept a very, very safe country, and did a really great job. But I don't know him. I hope he's going to do a great job and I'm sure he's going to be a lot better than Sturgeon."

07:05 PM

'A lot of countries have had enough of it'

Asked about the case of Isla Bryson, the transgender prisoner, which triggered the downfall of Nicola Sturgeon, Donald Trump said: "Well, I think a lot of countries have had enough of it, what's going on.

"And I know that case, and I thought it was terrible, and I guess it helped ruin her career. I think she had other reasons also, but I just felt she didn't love Scotland."

I will be bringing you all the latest from Nigel Farage's interview with Donald Trump on this live blog.

Nigel Farage and Donald Trump - Nigel Farage/Twitter

Donald Trump: Boris Johnson was 'literally going far-Left'

Donald Trump accused Boris Johnson of yielding to far-Left policies during his time in power.

Asked about the former prime minister, Mr Trump told GB News: "I liked him so much, I still like him, but he really went a little bit on the liberal side. He all of a sudden became an environmentalist and I'm talking about probably in a negative way, too much.

"Look, we all want to protect the environment. Nobody does more than I do, I do a lot of jobs. Look at this, this was done environmentally so, incredible, Turnberry, Aberdeen. But something happened, he changed. And a wonderful guy, he’s a friend of mine."

Going on to say he did not know whether Mr Johnson could make a successful political comeback, Mr Trump offered his own thoughts on why Labour opened up such a significant poll lead over the Conservatives.

"No reason to think that if you stayed conservative but they really weren't staying conservative. They [the Tories] were literally going far-Left, it never made sense."

Donald Trump claims Nicola Sturgeon is 'negative force'

Donald Trump labelled Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish first minister, a "negative force" in comments made on the third day of his visit to Scotland.

Mr Trump said Ms Sturgeon, who resigned earlier this year after being brought down by a row over her transgender policy, "has not been very nice to me".

He told the Scottish Sun: "She never liked what we did for Scotland. My mother was Scottish. The people of Scotland are very proud of what I did for Scotland. I think she [Sturgeon] was anti-business. She is a negative force."

Mr Trump described Ms Sturgeon as a "very successful politician" but insisted she "hurt education and tourism" and added her resignation was a good thing for Scottish politics.

There has been no love lost between the pair, with Ms Sturgeon accusing him of "reckless, wrong" foreign policy decisions and an "air of misogyny".

Trump: I'm surprised Harry was invited to Coronation

Donald Trump said he was "surprised" Prince Harry has been invited to the Coronation as he echoed his previous criticisms of Meghan Markle.

Asked about King Charles's Coronation on Saturday, Mr Trump said: "I think it's going to be a great day and I think that they will do a great job and he loves the country. And really I get to know him quite well, and he loves the country, really loves the country, and he loves his mother.

"And that's why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan – and just no reason to do that. I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest."

Preview: The Queen was treated 'so disrespectfully' by Meghan Markle, claims Trump

The former president did not hold back in his trailed remarks about Meghan Markle:

'There's just no reason to do that.'



Donald Trump tells @Nigel_Farage the Queen was treated 'so disrespectfully' by Meghan Markle.



Watch the interview in full from 7pm, only on GB News.



READ MORE: https://t.co/PjTYKsEa8n pic.twitter.com/pXFuEnfqsY — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 3, 2023

Nigel Farage on Donald Trump: No one else would withstand this level of abuse

Nigel Farage said he cannot imagine anyone else who would put up with the levels of abuse directed at Donald Trump.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Mr Farage said Mr Trump was the "outsider" and a "long shot" at the 2016 election.

"Of course, when he won, I think he was really as shocked as almost anybody," he said. "In 2020, very, very different, and of course we had the Mueller inquiry, we had the endless Russia hoax which happened on this side of the pond as well.

Nigel Farage and Donald Turmp - Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

"We finished up with two impeachments over Ukraine - difficult not to get beaten down by all of that. And, you know, look what you've got now. There he was in a courtroom not so very long ago, other cases mounting up against him. He's going to have to be incredibly resilient to get this through. They're not going to make his life easy.

"But do you know something? I've never met anyone who's tougher, frankly. I can't imagine anyone else who would have put up with that level of abuse. But this guy, he really is as strong as an ox and certainly last night when I saw him, he was in pretty ebullient form."

Pictured: Nigel Farage and Donald Trump filming the big interview

Nigel Farage seen alongside Donald Trump at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire earlier today - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Nigel Farage and Donald Trump - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Donald Trump celebrates his family roots on visit to Scotland

Donald Trump proclaimed "it’s great to be home" on Monday after flying into Scotland for the first time since exiting the White House.

The former US president shouted over to the gathered media at Aberdeen Airport that "this was the home of my mother" as he started his first visit to Scotland since 2018.

His mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born and brought up on the Hebridean island of Lewis but emigrated to New York, where she married property developer Frederick Trump. He has repeatedly expressed his pride at his Scottish roots.

It is also Mr Trump's first trip to the UK since 2019 when he made a state visit as US president, during which he attended a banquet at Buckingham Palace with the late Elizabeth II, King Charles, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Simon Johnson has this report from Trump's arrival

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph's Political Reporter, guiding you through Nigel Farage's interview with Donald Trump, the former US President.

Mr Trump is to join Mr Farage, the ex-Brexit Party leader on his GB News programme, with the interviewing airing live from his Turnberry estate.

The presenter said: "We'll talk about the President’s view on the state of Scotland, the Royal Family ahead of the Coronation, his personal legal issues in the United States, his take on British politics, especially on Rishi Sunak's leadership so far, and of course his future political plans."

It will be the fourth time he has interviewed Mr Trump, having previously spoken to him for GB News in December 2021 and after the death of the Queen.

"Naturally I'm delighted that he’s agreed to take time out of his visit for this interview – it’s hugely generous of him and, as ever with Mr Trump, he won’t hold back," Mr Farage added.

