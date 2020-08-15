Donald Trump’s Latest Claim About Helping Women Gets Ripped Apart

Donald Trump drew stinging backlash on Friday with his boast on Twitter that he’d “done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY!”

Trump also proposed in his post, ahead of the 100th anniversary on August 26 of the 19th Amendment granting women in the US the right to vote, building “a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honour the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY.”

I have done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY! As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, we should build a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

...Congress should send me H.R.473 ASAP and make this happen! It will INSPIRE all women to continue being bold and brave in achieving their DREAMS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Twitter users doubted the sincerity of Trump’s statue suggestion.

Some reminded the president of his past offensive rhetoric against women.

Trump only this week called senator Kamala Harris “nasty” and a “mad woman” after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden named her as his running mate in the 2020 election.

Trump also described representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “poor student” and accused her of yapping, prompting the progressive lawmaker to challenge the president to a grades fight in response.

Critics also noted the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that have been levelled at Trump.

Others highlighted the Trump White House’s anti-women agenda ― from its push to defund Planned Parenthood to dissolving the White House Council on Women and Girls.

Speaking on behalf of most women... you're full of shit. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 14, 2020

Donald Trump on how to treat women:



"You...

Continue reading on HuffPost