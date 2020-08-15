Donald Trump keeps blasting 'universal' mail voting. But few states are planning that in November

WASHINGTON — As he unleashes a barrage of attacks on voting by mail, President Donald Trump has increasingly warned that "universal" mail-voting poses the biggest danger for voter fraud and threat to democracy.

But only nine states and the District of Columbia so far plan to hold universal mail-in elections – in which ballots are automatically mailed to all registered voters without needing to first request one. And with early mail-voting set to begin as early as September in some states, election experts say it's unlikely many more states would have time to make that switch.

A coronavirus pandemic relief package passed by House Democrats would require states to mail absentee ballots to registered voters – but it has gained no traction in the Senate and talks on the aid bill are stalled.

Instead, most states are preparing to make mail ballots an option available by request. That includes several states encouraging the method during the pandemic by mailing voters applications for absentee ballots.

Five of the universal mail-voting states already planned to conduct mostly all-mail elections before the coronavirus pandemic, and only one of the nine states, Nevada, is considered a battleground in the race for president between Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

In-person polling places, although reduced in many states, remain available even in states that vote fully by mail. New Jersey on Friday became the latest state to decide to send ballots out to all voters.

"It's a tiny number of states that do this," said Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York School of Law. "And they're not the states that are probably going to determine the outcome of the presidential election.

"In the vast majority of states, voters are given the option to vote by mail, and we should expect that if the primaries were any indication, that many, many people are going to choose that option."

Trump and Republicans have drawn a distinction between absentee voting offered to seniors, the military, people with disabilities and others who are unable to vote in person on Election Day. The president says he is OK with this – in fact, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump requested absentee ballots in Florida on Wednesday. But he opposes ballots automatically sent to registered voters.

Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington were the only universal vote-by-mail states before the pandemic. California, Nevada, Vermont and New Jersey have since signed on for the November election. In addition, Montana, North Dakota and Nebraska allow individual counties to decide whether to mail ballots to all registered voters.

A New York Times analysis found that 76% of voters will have the choice to vote-by-mail this November, but only 18% are set to automatically receive a ballot in the mail.