Donald Trump just tried to insult Rihanna - and tbh we're laughing at how lame it is

Disgraced former President of the United States, Donald Trump, just lashed out at Rihanna (who just announced her second pregnancy) over her Super Bowl halftime performance – which was the singer's first live show in five years. Trump, given his ban from mainstream social media platforms, used lesser-known site Truth to go off on his bizarre rant, which saw him take aim at Rihanna's "foul language" and choice of outfits.

A pretty odd flex from a guy who's as famous for being the colour of nacho cheese sauce as he is for his corrupt politics, including the stealing of classified documents, we're sure you'll agree.

"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," Trump wrote when 'calling out' Rihanna. "This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language."

He then added, "Also, so much for her 'Stylist!'"

During the ex-president's time in office, Rihanna regularly made her feelings about The Orange One known, once posing in front of a car that had the words 'F*ck Trump' spray-painted onto it – something it seems Trump's colleagues still haven't forgotten.

She also previously shared footage of Trump's wife, Melania, refusing to hold his hand (something that appeared to happen on multiple occasions during public outings).

Trump's former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, also used Truth to badmouth Rihanna last week (on 9 February), writing, "Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!"

Tbh, given she's probably pretty busy with her baby son and exciting new pregnancy news, we doubt Rihanna is too fussed about any of this... Also, her performance has already received a tonne of praise, so we're pretty sure these two are in the minority with thinking it's the 'worst' Super Bowl halftime show in history (LOL).

