Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for coronavirus, reports say
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.
Ms Guilfoyle was reportedly tested in South Dakota before she was due to attend an Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore with President Donald Trump.
Donald Jr reportedly tested negative. Ms Guilfoyle is not thought to have had contact with the president ahead of her test.
