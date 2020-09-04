'Late Show' Bit Mocks Donald Trump Jr. With A Powder-Packed Punchline

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is on a late-summer break, but that didn’t stop it from mocking Donald Trump Jr. in a viral comedy video on Thursday. (Watch it above.)

The president’s son had to fend off rumors that he was on cocaine while delivering his speech at the Republican National Convention last week. Even Colbert himself speculated that the younger Trump was high.

Apparently “The Late Show” wasn’t done with Jr.

In the clip posted to the talk show’s YouTube channel, a pair of animated tourists walk in on one of his interviews and wait for him to erupt. But it isn’t his temper that explodes.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.