Donald Trump Jr. Tells Courtroom Sketch Artist to 'Make Me Look Sexy' During Fraud Trial

Courtroom illustrator Jane Rosenberg told Reuters that the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, 45, made the request jokingly from the stand

Donald Trump Jr. had one request for the courtroom sketch artist illustrating his Thursday testimony in a Manhattan fraud trial: "Make me look sexy."

Courtroom illustrator Jane Rosenberg told Reuters that Don Jr., 45, made the request jokingly from the stand, referring to another recent sketch she had done — of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried — that he said made the former crypto billionaire look like "a rockstar." (As Rosenberg told Insider, however, the viral sketch of Bankman-Fried was actually "fake," and the result of AI.)

Don Jr. was testifying as part of a fraud case brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization.

James has accused the Trumps and their company of fraudulently inflating the former president's fortune by as much as $2.2 billion since 2011. The lawsuit aims to have the elder Trump banned from doing business in New York and pay $250 million.

In his testimony, Don Jr. claimed that he merely "signed off" on company financial statements prepared by former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and CPAs, saying, "These people had an incredible, intimate knowledge and I relied on them."

Don Jr. is executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization. His younger brother, Eric Trump — who is also an executive vice president of the Trump Organization — sat for testimony on Thursday, as well.

Meanwhile their sister, Ivanka Trump, lost her bid to avoid testifying, with a judge ruling that the former first daughter will have to take the stand, likely next week.

The former president himself is also expected to take the stand in the case next week.

President Trump has denied that he or his company overvalued its properties, but in September, New York Judge Arthur Engoron issued a 35-page ruling declaring that several properties were overvalued, including the members-only Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.



Engoron's ruling alleges that the inflation of Mar-a-Lago's worth is akin to fraud. From the ruling: "A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud."



Since leaving office in January 2021, the elder Trump's post-White House prestige has been overshadowed by intensifying investigations on various fronts, including into his political conduct and business affairs.

So far, four of those investigations have led to indictments — the first one making him the only U.S. president to face criminal charges, and the next two further distinguishing him as the only president to face federal charges.

The former president has been indicted on a total of 91 criminal counts this year between the four investigations, several of which come with recommended prison time.

