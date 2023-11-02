Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand at family’s NYC trial, denies involvement in fraudulent financial statements

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s firstborn took the stand at the family’s Manhattan Supreme Court fraud trial Wednesday, where he denied involvement in bogus statements that exaggerated his father’s net worth.

An executive vice president at the Trump Organization, Don Jr. told the court he took the helm with brother Eric and Trump’s convicted ex-finance chief Allen Weisselberg in 2017 after his father won the White House and he and the CFO were appointed to oversee Trump’s trust.

The annual financial statements submitted in deals with banks and lenders — which Judge Arthur Engoron has deemed fraudulent — were signed off on by Trump’s trustees after he became president.

But Don Jr. denied their accuracy was his responsibility or having any specific knowledge of them. He said that was Trump Org accountants’ job.

“As a trustee, I had an obligation to listen” to the accountants, Don Jr. testified. “These people had incredibly intimate knowledge, and I relied on [them].”

Wearing a pink tie and a navy blue suit, Don Jr, 45, took the stand as lawyers for the New York attorney general began winding down their case against Trump’s family real estate empire, now in its fifth week on trial. He’s expected to continue testifying on Thursday.

Lawyers for the state are expected to next call Eric Trump and then Trump to the stand on Monday. On Wednesday, daughter Ivanka Trump filed a notice of appeal of Engoron’s decision last week requiring she testify on Nov. 8. She was initially a defendant in the case but won dismissal on appeal.

Attorney General Tish James’ case alleges Trump, his oldest sons, and former executives Weisselberg and controller Jeff McConney plotted to balloon the value of his assets by billions to illegally profit in business deals starting in 2011 and throughout his presidency.

In a pretrial ruling, Engoron found the statements in question were fraudulent and ordered the Trumps stripped of certificates required to run a business in New York. That is on pause pending an appeal.

Still to be determined is how much the company should have to pay back, among other elements outlined in the undecided six claims. James’ office is seeking to recover $250 million and a ruling permanently barring Trump and his executive children from running a business in New York again.

Before Don Jr. took the stand for just over an hour, Judge Engoron heard that Trump’s false evaluations cheated financial institutions out of $168 million in lost interest from 2014 through this year.

Team Trump denies wrongdoing, claiming, among other arguments, that valuing buildings is an art, not a science. They’re expected to begin their defense case after the AG rests. It’s unclear whether they’ll call each of the 127 people on their witness list.

Don Jr. said he began working for his father’s business as a project manager in 2001, soon after 9/11 and graduating from Wharton. He said his various titles have included project manager and executive vice president, and he mainly handled international deals before his father’s election.

AG lawyer Colleen Faherty asked where his current title ranked on the hierarchy.

“Fairly high,” Don Jr. said, adding that his father and Weisselberg were senior to him for an extended period.

As in the company and Weisselberg’s criminal case in Manhattan last year — leading to convictions for tax fraud— Trump and his attorneys have sought to blame the Trump Organization’s former outside accounting firm, Mazars, and the CPA they dealt with, Donald Bender, for any inaccuracies.

Bender testified at the start of the case on trial and in the criminal case in 2022 that his job was to compile information Trump gave him, not to audit it.

Don Jr. testified that Bender was the “point person for just about anything we did” in terms of accounting.

Presented with Trump’s misleading 2017 statement, Don Jr. sounded riled up, telling Faherty he might have sat down with Weisselberg and various accountants to share observations and “give them an idea of the cash flow” for various properties.

“It doesn’t mean that I used that to put this together,” he said. “They did that.”

Lawyers for the AG introduced new evidence showing that Trump restored himself as trustee nine days after the Jan. 6 insurrection — a sign he was readying to rebound as a businessman while publicly claiming President Joe Biden stole the election.

Don Jr. said he wasn’t aware of how his role changed at that point or whether his father was still a trustee.

Trump wasn’t in court for the first day of his son’s testimony and is not expected to attend when it resumes.

The former president took to Truth Social at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning to make his feelings known.

“Leave my children alone, Engoron,” Trump wrote. “You are a disgrace to the legal profession!”

