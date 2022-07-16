Donald Trump Jr. Shares His Parents' 1995 Pizza Commercial in Tribute to Late Mom Ivana: 'Legendary'

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Ivana Trump and Donald Trump Jr. attends the 5th annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 13, 2011 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Donald Trump Jr. continues to honor his late mother Ivana Trump.

On Saturday, the eldest child of Ivana and former president Donald Trump shared their infamous 1995 Pizza Hut commercial on Instagram to pay homage to the matriarch who died this week.

Ivana and Trump, 76, reunited years after their divorce to mock their separation in the commercial, Forbes reported.

The beginning of the clip sees Donald donning a Tuxedo with Ivana in the background wearing a gown and a diamond necklace. While pondering whether the pair should be doing something together, Donald says, "Do you really think this is the right thing for us to be doing Ivana?"

Ivana responds, "What would people think?"

"Let them talk," Trump continued. "It's wrong isn't it?" he asks, to which Ivana replies, "But it feels so right."

It then becomes apparent that the former couple was discussing eating a slice of pizza "the wrong way" — stuffed crust first. apparently poking fun at their divorce settlement, Ivana reaches for the last slice when Donald stops her and quips, "Actually, you're only entitled to half."

"Legendary!!!" Trump Jr., 44, simply captioned the post on Saturday.

On Friday, Trump Jr. posted a heartfelt note to pay tribute to Ivana after she died this week at age 73.

Sharing a carousel of throwback photos, he wrote in the caption, "Mom, we will miss you incredibly."

"Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits," Trump Jr. continued. "From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you. I love you very much. R.I.P."

His wife Kimberly Guilfoyle also shared a post of her own to honor Ivana.

"Ivana Trump was a successful businesswoman, a remarkable athlete, & most notably, a devoted & loving mother to @DonaldJTrumpJr, @IvankaTrump, & @EricTrump," Guilfoyle, 53, wrote in the Instagram caption alongside old images of Ivana with her kids and ex-husband. "She was the embodiment of the American Dream. It was an honor to know her & to love her. We will all miss her so much. ❤️"

Trump Jr.'s sister Ivanka and brother Eric were also among the many who previously shared tributes to the businesswoman and author.

Ivana was found unresponsive and alone on a staircase in her Upper East Side home on Thursday, NYPD officials confirmed to PEOPLE. First responders pronounced her dead on the scene.

The businesswoman died as a result of falling down the stairs, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office revealed Friday afternoon.

Ivana's official cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries to her torso. Her fall has been ruled an accident.

Toxicology reports and details about what may have preceded the fall have not yet been revealed.