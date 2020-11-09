Donald Trump Jr says US allies are relieved at his father’s defeat as it means they can go back to ‘taking advantage of America’

Donald Trump Jr said the lack of emotion for his father’s demise was proof he stood up for America

Donald Trump Jr says that foreign leaders, including US allies, are relieved by the victory of Joe Biden in the election because they can go back to “taking advantage of America”.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son said in a tweet that “old habits die hard” referencing reports regarding the relieved reaction around the world to his father’s electoral defeat.

The president has often accused allies of taking advantage of the US in matters of trade and security.

He has repeatedly called for European countries to pay more in contributions to Nato, has said that China “took advantage” of the US, and mooted punitive taxes on goods from friendly countries.

Relief because they’re able to go back to taking advantage of America.



Old habits die hard. https://t.co/YLrK53Sr0Y



— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 8, 2020

Congratulations have flowed in for president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris from many foreign leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he is “really looking forward to working together", and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel echoed many European leaders, saying: “Our trans-Atlantic friendship is irreplaceable, if we want to overcome the great challenges of our time.”

In the UK, Boris Johnson’s message of congratulations was more muted, but he did highlight vice president-elect Harris’ “historic achievement” at being the first woman elected to be second in command for the US.

The leaders of Saudi Arabia and Israel, who had a close relationship with the Trump administration, also offered their best wishes.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not congratulate either candidate until any lawsuits against the electoral process had been settled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese premier Xi Jinping remained silent over the weekend.

The Trump family has been relatively quiet since the election was called for Mr Biden.

First lady Melania Trump posted a tweet echoing her husband’s statements about only “legal” votes being counted.

Read More

Trump hits out at 'very one-sided and unfair' US-China relationship