Donald Trump Jr. says recent COVID-19 deaths are 'almost nothing.' More than 20K people died this month.

In a Fox News interview Thursday, a day in which Johns Hopkins reported nearly 1,000 people died of COVID-19 and 90,000 people were newly infected, Donald Trump Jr. wrongly stated that the rate of COVID-19 deaths have declined to “almost nothing.”

Trump Jr. said during an episode of “The Ingraham Angle” that he “went through the CDC data” and incorrectly claimed the number of COVID-19 deaths has significantly declined.

“Oh, because the number is almost nothing,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “Because we’ve gotten control of this thing, we understand how it works. They have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this.”

Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges that its recent data is “provisional" and are often behind data gathered by counties and other sources.

While COVID-19 deaths have been lower than during their peak in April, cases continue to march to an all-time high. Wednesday set a record of new cases, with 88,521 nationwide, per Johns Hopkins' dashboard.

In the past week, a USA TODAY analysis found that at least four states set a record number of deaths in the past week. Per Johns Hopkins, more than 20,000 people have died so far in the month of October.

It is also unclear if some experimental treatments are effective — or will be available to the general public. Remdesivir, which was the first treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat the virus, was found by a World Health Organization study to be largely ineffective. Meanwhile, Regeneron's experimental cocktail touted by President Donald Trump is still not authorized by the FDA for emergency use.

Further, states such as Wisconsin are grappling once again with the possibility that hospital beds and resources may dwindle as cases potentially double in as little as two weeks. Experts also fear the collision of COVID-19 and influenza over the course of the winter, which may result in a “twindemic.”

During the segment, he also condemned medical experts as “total morons” for criticizing the controversial White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas, who has repeatedly advocated for “herd immunity” as a COVID-19 solution and against mask wearing. A tweet he shared earlier this month was removed by Twitter for violating the company's misinformation policy.

