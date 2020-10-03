Donald Trump Jr. says backlash over his father's COVID-19 diagnosis is 'way below the belt'

Donald Trump, Jr. says attacks on the president in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis are “way below the belt.”

On Friday night, the first son appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight and responded to the mixed public reaction following President Trump’s and first lady Melania Trump’s Thursday COVID-19 diagnoses. Social media has varied from offering support for the president’s recovery to claiming the diagnosis was “karma” for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a Friday letter that while Melania suffered from a mild cough and a headache, the president was being treated with an experimental drug from the company Regeneron (administered via injection or intravenously) as a “precautionary measure.” The drug aims to minimize virus particles and symptoms among nonhospitalized patients. The drug has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but the department made an exception for the president.

“I think I’m doing very well,” President Trump said in a Friday video, sharing that he was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., for a few days. And on Saturday he praised his medical team, tweeting, “Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE.”

That day, Conley said in a press conference that the president has been without a fever for 24 hours and that his symptoms (a cough, congestion and fatigue) "are resolving and improving."

The medical team also clarified the president’s timeline, after previous references to his treatment raised questions as to whether he campaigned knowing he was ill. However, Conley issued a printed memo to CBS News confirming the Thursday diagnosis.

Although former White House aides Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway both tested positive for COVID-19, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump and Donald Jr. all tested negative. The family has praised their father as a “warrior” and asked for social media support.

Meanwhile, Ivana Trump, who is the president’s ex-wife and mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr., told People that her children are worried. “He was careless,” she said of the president. “He didn’t think it would happen to him.” Ivana referred to her ex as “the cleanest, healthiest person” whose only vice was unhealthy food, particularly, Big Macs.

Donald Jr. addressed some negative public reactions, some of which prompted Twitter to threaten removal of those who wished harm on the president. When Carlson asked how he was coping, Donald Jr. replied, “I’m pretty good at that. I fight pretty hard — I got that gene from the Trump family — but I think there’s a time and a place for all of that.”

He continued, “Obviously, you take it personal, some of the stuff is pretty disgusting,” but explained that he’s received support from surprising places, including those who don’t support the administration. The backlash, he said, “is way below the belt, it’s not worth acknowledging that. That’s OK. Obviously as a son, as a family member, as an American, it’s upsetting, but it is what it is in the world these days.”

Donald Jr. added that his father’s hospitalization was due to an “abundance of caution” and can’t be credited to “conspiracies” and that he has been working throughout his hospital stay.

Throughout the interview, Carlson asked about the “weird” timing of his father’s diagnosis, alluding to claims that the president staged his illness to avoid the Oct. 15 debate in Miami, following the volatile Sept. 29 event that caused the Commission on Presidential Debates to apply new guidelines to avoid disruptions.

“It’s a little weird — how did he get it, do you think?” asked Carlson, later pressing, “The timing is of all this is very —and I’m sure there’s nothing to it — but it’s pretty weird.” Donald Jr. chucked. “I’m not going to get conspiratorial on that one.”

