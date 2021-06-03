Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter Poll On Anthony Fauci Elicits A Series Of Stinging Reminders

Donald Trump Jr. joined in the latest right-wing outrage over Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday by posting a poll on Twitter about the country’s top infectious diseases expert.

Ex-President Donald Trump’s son asked his 6.8 million followers what they thought the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was best at:

Which one of these is Anthony Fauci best at? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 3, 2021

As of Thursday morning, more than 85% of 64,000 respondents had answered “destroying America.”

But responses to the tweet itself said differently as many reminded Trump Jr. of his father’s catastrophic handling of the pandemic which has now killed more than 595,000 people nationwide.

Really Jr? Let me ask you a question: what 1 term, 2x Impeached Ex- President let over 500,000 Americans Die because he thought he was smarter then anyone & was too vain to follow CDC guidelines? ( hint: you’re related). https://t.co/JUvWqZ6it9 — Meidas Auntie (@MeidasAuntie) June 3, 2021

Someone needs something to do https://t.co/CCqkEXuQrT — Jonathan Carlson (@TVreporter) June 3, 2021

Dr. Fauci works to save your life Junior. He's worked for our country for decades. He does his job for you, your family, your country. You wouldn't understand service or sacrifice if you cut the tail off of it. — karen (@kotstot1) June 3, 2021

Science- Your dad suggested injecting bleach and somehow using UV inside bodies

Baseball-at least he was actually asked

Destroying America- …lol there is absolutely now way to list his atrocious behavior in tweet form, unless you archived his Twitter and just listed all of his. — Moose (@mooseacre) June 3, 2021

Is there a ratio trophy 🏆 — Cori (@corikochan) June 3, 2021

Definitely better at the first two, but daddy wins #3! — ArubaLife (@Aruba4_life) June 3, 2021

I would love to see your contributions to the nation — scott mcclintic (@scott_mcclintic) June 3, 2021

What about him trying and succeeding in saving all of our lives? Which is more than your father did. https://t.co/U0p4Zr8B38 — Janet M. Henderson (@janethenderson) June 3, 2021

He has literally cured 3 fatal diseases. So I'm going to say science. — The Frogman (@thefrogfeed) June 3, 2021

Dr. FSU I didn’t destroy America. That’s 110% on your father and the cowardly GOP. https://t.co/ngi5x38W6H — Trump Lost - Decency & Integrity Will Be Restored (@jan093044) June 3, 2021

Hey did you hear daddy is going to be Reinstated in Aug.? LMFAO



HE CANT EVEN GET BACK ON SOCIAL MEDIA.....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Irishgreen (@inspiretolove1) June 3, 2021

Science.



Thanks for asking. — Legendary Johnston (@LegendJohnston) June 3, 2021

