Donald Trump Jr. brought his 12-year-old son to Texas for a Trump rally and let him build an AR-15 at his friend's business

Former President Donald Trump held a rally on Saturday night in Conroe, Texas.

During his speech at the rally, Donald Trump Jr. said he took his son to make an AR-15.

The firearm was manufactured at F-1 Firearms in Spring, Texas, according to Donald Trump Jr.

During a Trump rally on Saturday in Conroe, Texas, Donald Trump Jr. said he took his 12-year-old son, Donald Trump III, to a gun manufacturer where he got to make his own AR-15.

"Oh, I love Texas. And today, by the way, I got to do the most Texas thing ever," Donald Trump Jr. said during his speech at the rally. "Since we came in late last night, I was able to bring my little son Donny to my buddy Dion's manufacturing facility at F-1 Firearms. And Donny, little kid from New York City, now Florida, thank God, got to make his own AR-15."

F-1 Firearms is a semi-automatic weapon systems manufacturer based in Spring, Texas, about 20 minutes south of the rally location. Dion Podgurny serves as CEO of the company, according to F-1 Firearms social media accounts.

Representatives for the Trumps and F1 Firearms did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider