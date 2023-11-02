Donald Trump Jr. Becomes Recurring Punchline In Jimmy Fallon Bit

Donald Trump Jr. was the butt of multiple jokes in Jimmy Fallon’s “News Smash” segment on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

In the bit, host Fallon used wordplay and segues to weave together Trump Jr.’s civil fraud trial testimony, the new Beatles song, the World Series and DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza.

Fallon mocked Trump Jr. as a “huge disappointment” with one zinger.

“In conclusion, twist and shout, strike three you’re out, daddy bailed me out, you’re going to get gout?” Fallon ended the bit.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

