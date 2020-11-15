Donald Trump Has Finally Admitted Joe Biden Won The US Presidential Election

Trump in the White House on Friday., (Photo: The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has for the first time has admitted Joe Biden won the US presidential election, but still insists it was “rigged”.

While still a long way from officially conceding the race, it is a marked shift in tone from the president’s previous tweets over the last week insisting he had in fact won.

Trump lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote and none of his claims of widespread fraud during the election have been proven true.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon, the president wrote: “He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.