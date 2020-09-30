Donald Trump and Joe Biden Have Testy Debate on COVID, Health Care

The first presidential debate got off to a bumpy start on Tuesday night, as President Trump repeatedly interrupted Joe Biden, who at one point told him to “shut up.”

The candidates sparred over the Affordable Care Act, the Supreme Court and the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump interrupted and insulted Biden, attacking his education and saying that no one would attend his rallies.

“Would you shut up, man?” Biden said.

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control, pleading with Trump not to interrupt several times. At one point, Wallace also had a back-and-forth with Trump over Trump’s health care plan, which Wallace called “largely symbolic.”

“I guess I’m debating you, not him but that’s OK,” Trump said to Wallace. “I’m not surprised.”

Biden attacked Trump’s handling of the pandemic, while Trump argued that Biden would shut down the economy.

More to come…

