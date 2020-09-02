Donald Trump, Joe Biden will mark 9/11 anniversary in the same place: Shanksville, Pa.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and election challenger Joe Biden will mark next week's 9/11 anniversary in the same place: The field in Pennsylvania where an airplane crashed amid a brawl between passengers and hijackers.

The Trump and Biden camps said they would both travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania – site of the Flight 93 National Memorial – on Sept. 11, which is a week from Friday.

It is not certain they will be there at the same, though there is an annual ceremony to honor the passengers and crew who tried to wrest control of Flight 93 from hijackers before it crashed into a field near Shanksville.

Their actions thwarted another attack on that day in which other hijacked airplanes slammed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C.

Nearly 3,000 people died in what remains the nation's worst domestic terrorist attack.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Shanksville "to mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on our country and to honor and remember the lives lost."

The Biden campaign did not provide details of the vice president's visit.

Both Trump and Biden have attended Flight 93 ceremonies before, though this one will be shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no keynote speaker or musical performances, the National Park Service said in a statement, and "each name of the passengers and crew members will be read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance."

Trump also went to Shanksville for the 9/11 anniversary in 2018; he attended memorial ceremonies at the Pentagon in 2017 and 2019.

Biden attended memorials in Shanksville during his years as vice president.

In the election campaign four years ago, Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton both visited the Ground Zero memorial at the old World Trade Center on the 9/11 anniversary.

