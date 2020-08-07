Donald Trump issues executive order to ban TikTok in 45 days if Chinese parent company ByteDance doesn't sell social media firm

US president Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order barring transactions with the Chinese parent company of social media platform TikTok after 45 days.

"The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," the order said.

"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order... any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd."

Trump had earlier said the popular Chinese app would be banned in the country beginning 15 September, unless it is bought by an American company and asserted that a substantial amount of the buyout deal should go to the treasury.

Technology giant Microsoft is in talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance to buy its US operation.

However, the president is in favour of a complete 100 percent purchase and not the 30 percent as reportedly being negotiated now. Trump confirmed to reporters that he spoke to Microsoft's India-born CEO Satya Nadella on the issue.

"We had a great conversation. He (Nadella) called me to see how I felt about it. I said, look, it can't be controlled for security reasons by China... (its) too big, too invasive. It can't be... I don't mind whether it's Microsoft or somebody else, a big company... American company buys it. It's probably easier to buy the whole thing rather than to buy 30 percent of it," Trump told reporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

"I said how do you do 30 percent? Who's going to get the name. The name is hot. The brand is hot. Who's going to get the name and who is going to get that when it's owned by two different companies. So, my personal opinion was, you probably better off buying the whole thing rather than buying 30 percent of it. I think buying 30 percent is complicated and I suggested that he can go ahead. He can try," he said.

Trump said he has "set a date at around 15 September at which point it (TikTok) is going to be out of business in the United States".

However, he said, "If somebody, whether it's Microsoft or somebody else buys it. That would be interesting, I did say that if you buy it, whatever the price is that goes to whoever owns it."

Trump said there would have to be a substantial payment to the US government as part of the deal.

"A very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the treasury of the US because we're making it possible for this deal to happen. Right now, they don't have any rights unless we give it to them. So, we're going to give them the rights that has to come into. It has to come into this country. It's a little bit like the landlord-tenant. Without a lease, the tenant has nothing. So they pay what's called key money or they pay something," he said.

Trump said TikTok is a great asset "but it's not a great asset in the US unless they have the approval of the American government."

"So it'll close down on September 15 unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal. An appropriate deal. And the Treasury gets a lot of money, a lot of them," he said.

Meanwhile, Redmond-headquartered Microsoft, in a statement on Sunday, said following a conversation between Nadella and Trump, it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the US.

"Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President's concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury," the statement said.

Microsoft will move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok's parent company ByteDance in a matter of weeks and will complete these discussions in any event by 15 September, it said.

Trump last week threatened to ban the popular video-sharing app in the US after concerns were raised that it could be a national security risk.

Microsoft said the discussions with TikTok's parent firm ByteDance will build upon a notification made by Microsoft and ByteDance to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).