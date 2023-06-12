Donald Trump invites donors to candlelit dinner with him straight after indictment

Donald Trump, seen here dining with Theresa May in 2019, is inviting supporters to a private candlelit dinner with him after Tuesday's court appearance - Chris Jackson/AP

Donald Trump will sell $100,000 (£79,555.40) private candlelit dinners to his wealthy donors at a fundraising reception held hours after his court appearance on Tuesday.

Mr Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, will make a speech to supporters at his Bedminster golf club, before going offering photo opportunities and VIP receptions as he tries to capitalise on his federal indictment.

The former president will appear before a Miami federal court at 3pm local time on Tuesday on charges of illegally keeping top-secret files after he left the White House.

He is facing 37 criminal charges, including breaches of the Espionage Act, some of which carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

Mr Trump was expected to fly from his New Jersey residence on Monday morning and arrive at his Trump National Doral Golf Club at lunchtime. Some supporters were planning to gather outside and wave flags ahead of his arrival.

Writing on his platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “Getting ready to head down to Doral in Miami. We must all be STRONG and DEFEAT the Communists, Marxists, and Radical Left Lunatics that are systematically destroying our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He is expected to appear at the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr courthouse at 3pm, where he will likely have his fingerprints taken.

Afterwards, he is planning to fly back to New Jersey and make a speech at 8.15pm, followed by a fundraising event where donors can pay for an intimate dinner with the Republican frontrunner, according to Politico.

He made a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida to denounce Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who filed the New York state charges, on the evening after his appearance in the New York City courtroom.

If his Manhattan court appearance is anything to go by, Tuesday could be a critical moment in garnering campaign funds.

In the 24 hours after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, he raised $4 million.

The Trump campaign sent its first fundraising email less than one hour after the former president announced he had been indicted.

“We are watching our Republic DIE before our very eyes,” said the appeal.

It comes as the federal and local police made preparations for an influx of supporters and protesters, amid concerns tensions could boil over into violence.

Angel Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade police spokesman, told The Telegraph it had not “received any federal requests for security support” but is on hand to “provide any assistance” or resources requested.

The authorities were monitoring potential rallies in the Florida city, including one thought to be organised by the Vice City Proud Boys, part of the far-Right extremist group, The Washington Post reported.

Four members of the national group, including its former leader Enrique Tarrio, were convicted earlier this year for their roles in planning and leading the Jan 6 Capitol attack.

Meanwhile, supporter Laura Loomer tweeted details of rallies on Monday outside Doral and from 1pm outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

Fears of violence were sparked by hardline Trump supporters mounting an angry defence of the former president over the weekend.

“If you want to get to President Trump, you are going to have to go through me, and you are going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me,” said Kari Lake, the influential Republican who was defeated in the race to become governor of Arizona.

“And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA,” she added, referring to the National Rifle Association.

